from the proprietary-standards-are-always-dangerous dept.
UEFI Failing: What to Know About LogoFAIL Attacks
UEFI Failing: What to Know About LogoFAIL Attacks:
- Multiple UEFI vulnerabilities can lead to Linux, Windows, and Mac exploits
- LogoFAIL persists across operating system reinstallations
- It also extends the supply chain risks to the hardware itself
Security researchers, known for their inquisitive and unconventional methods, have recently scrutinized UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface), revealing significant vulnerabilities called LogoFAIL vulnerabilities. These experts, who investigate systems to uncover unusual ways to exploit them, discovered that UEFI, the modern replacement for traditional BIOS, is susceptible to certain failures – which have wide-ranging impacts.
Specifically, researchers found that the libraries used by various system integrators and vendors in their motherboards' UEFI are vulnerable. These libraries can be manipulated to perform unforeseen operations through specially crafted images displayed during system boot-up, such as logos and banners. This manipulation effectively circumvents security features like Secure Boot, misleading the subsequent operating system.
[...] UEFI stands for Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, an advanced version of the old BIOS. It is essentially a compact operating system that manages hardware initialization and preliminary system security before transitioning control to the main operating system. UEFI oversees numerous functions, including CPU frequency, power and thermal management, memory timings, and peripheral operations. Some UEFI systems even offer network connectivity for firmware updates without an operating system being required.
Unlike BIOS, UEFI provides a consistent visual experience by displaying an image during boot-up, which remains visible throughout the UEFI initialization and into the operating system's boot phase. This differs from BIOS, which typically involves screen resolution changes and text mode resets before operating system drivers are activated.
[...] It is important to note that, despite the hype, to exploit these vulnerabilities it is necessary to have access to the system in the first place, and in that access, to have privileges to write to the EFI partition and UEFI non-volatile ram (nvram). The keen-eyed reader will realize that, if you already have that level of access, then it's not necessarily the LogoFAIL exploit itself that is the problem, but rather the persistence that it enables for other malware to abuse. Consider, for example, a ransomware that persists even system reimaging attempts after an infrastructure-wide attack. It would cripple recovery operations.
Adding insult to injury, the vulnerabilities exist across multiple platforms and architectures. It impacts both x86 and ARM-based devices. BIOS vendors like AMI, Phoenix, and others, create firmware that is affected by LogoFAIL. In turn, this makes motherboards using that firmware to also be affected by it – it doesn't matter if server-grade or consumer-grade hardware, as the same BIOS vendors will provide software for all of them. Vendors like Intel, Dell, Supermicro, Acer, and many others are therefore affected.
[...] These findings highlight another dimension of software supply chain risks. Directly targeting hardware adds to the already complex array of threats affecting software supply chains, from developer tools to source code repositories.
The fact that a given workload is potentially affected by vulnerabilities all throughout this large dependency and environment chain is something that we seem to turn a blind eye to – either through a lack of awareness or an inability to effectively prevent it – but which doesn't make it any more secure.
Just About Every Windows and Linux Device Vulnerable to New LogoFAIL Firmware Attack
UEFIs booting Windows and Linux devices can be hacked by malicious logo images:
Hundreds of Windows and Linux computer models from virtually all hardware makers are vulnerable to a new attack that executes malicious firmware early in the boot-up sequence, a feat that allows infections that are nearly impossible to detect or remove using current defense mechanisms.
The attack—dubbed LogoFAIL by the researchers who devised it—is notable for the relative ease in carrying it out, the breadth of both consumer- and enterprise-grade models that are susceptible, and the high level of control it gains over them. In many cases, LogoFAIL can be remotely executed in post-exploit situations using techniques that can't be spotted by traditional endpoint security products. And because exploits run during the earliest stages of the boot process, they are able to bypass a host of defenses, including the industry-wide Secure Boot, Intel's Secure Boot, and similar protections from other companies that are devised to prevent so-called bootkit infections.
Game over for platform security
LogoFAIL is a constellation of two dozen newly discovered vulnerabilities that have lurked for years, if not decades, in Unified Extensible Firmware Interfaces responsible for booting modern devices that run Windows or Linux. The vulnerabilities are the product of almost a year's worth of work by Binarly, a firm that helps customers identify and secure vulnerable firmware.
[...] As its name suggests, LogoFAIL involves logos, specifically those of the hardware seller that are displayed on the device screen early in the boot process, while the UEFI is still running. Image parsers in UEFIs from all three major IBVs are riddled with roughly a dozen critical vulnerabilities that have gone unnoticed until now. By replacing the legitimate logo images with identical-looking ones that have been specially crafted to exploit these bugs, LogoFAIL makes it possible to execute malicious code at the most sensitive stage of the boot process, which is known as DXE, short for Driver Execution Environment.
"Once arbitrary code execution is achieved during the DXE phase, it's game over for platform security," researchers from Binarly, the security firm that discovered the vulnerabilities, wrote in a whitepaper. "From this stage, we have full control over the memory and the disk of the target device, thus including the operating system that will be started."
From there, LogoFAIL can deliver a second-stage payload that drops an executable onto the hard drive before the main OS has even started. The following video demonstrates a proof-of-concept exploit created by the researchers. The infected device—a Gen 2 Lenovo ThinkCentre M70s running an 11th-Gen Intel Core with a UEFI released in June—runs standard firmware defenses, including Secure Boot and Intel Boot Guard.
Detecting LogoFAIL Vulnerabilities and Exploits at Enterprise Scale
Detecting LogoFAIL Vulnerabilities and Exploits at Enterprise Scale - Eclypsium:
IT security teams are assessing new UEFI vulnerabilities that affect Windows and Linux systems. The vulnerabilities are collectively called LogoFAIL because they exist in UEFI image parsers that display the manufacturer logo when the system boots up.
Affected vendors include UEFI suppliers AMI, Insyde, and Phoenix and device manufacturers such as Lenovo, Dell, and HP. Some vendors have already issued advisories, but we should expect the list to expand as more vendors assess their exposure.
[...] Defenders need to know which systems are affected by LogoFAIL vulnerabilities and the associated severity. The CERT Coordination Center at Carnegie Mellon has a dynamic list of affected vendors and associated security advisories.
So far, it is difficult to determine the severity as no public exploit has been published, and some of the now public vulnerabilities have been scored differently by the researchers from Binarly who discovered the LogoFAIL vulnerabilities, the UEFI firmware vendors (Phoenix Technologies, Insyde, and AMI), and the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). The severity and exploitability of each LogoFAIL vulnerability will likely depend on how affected firmware vendors and equipment manufacturers (OEMs) store and process logo images. An attacker's ability to modify these logo images or paths to them may depend on malicious software running locally on a system (with administrative or root-level privileges), by an attacker remotely accessing the system, or by an attacker who gained physical access to a target.
You should monitor and apply patches as they become available from each OEM for each product model. As of the time of this writing, the list of affected products that have associated CVE identifiers includes the following:
Insyde has issued INSYDE-SA-2023053 and assigned it a CVSS score of 4.4. The associated CVE is CVE-2023-40238 and has been scored a CVSS 5.5 (Medium) by the NVD. The aforementioned CVE correlates to Binarly's vulnerability identifier BRLY-LOGOFAIL-2023-006 with an assigned CVSS of 8.2 (High). The difference in CVSS score appears to result from differences in perceived potential impact on confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
AMI has issued AMI-SA-2023009 and assigned a score of 7.5 to each of the associated CVEs, while the NVD has assigned a score of 7.8:
- CVE-2023-39538 – AMI CVSS = 7.5 (High), NVD CVSS = 7.8 (High)
- CVE-2023-39539 – AMI CVSS = 7.5 (High), NVD CVSS = 7.8 (High)
The severity rating for the AMI vulnerabilities is higher than the CVE in Insyde firmware due to stated impact on confidentiality and integrity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @05:32AM
OMG! If someone has pwned my computer so hard that they can change my boot up logo, they can pwn my computer!
By the way, I thought Dell etc use Boot Guard to prevent the logo from being changed? Or is this a different/updated exploit that breaks/bypasses such protections?
https://www.zdnet.com/article/this-is-how-to-protect-your-computers-from-logofail-attacks/ [zdnet.com]
From the actual group exploiting it:
https://binarly.io/posts/finding_logofail_the_dangers_of_image_parsing_during_system_boot/ [binarly.io]
Other vendors (OEM etc) don't protect the logos presumably so you can use your own logos.