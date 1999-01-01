[...] It wasn't until four years after the war's end that the first Type I Beetle made its way to North America, thanks to Dutch importer Ben Pon. He brought the first Beetles across the Atlantic in January of 1949 and drove one of them fruitlessly up and down the Eastern Seaboard, looking for a buyer, eventually selling it for $800 to help pay off a hotel bill. By the year's end, however, he had only sold two of the vehicles that reporters dubbed "Hitler's car," which Pon tried to re-label as the "Victory Wagon."

Pon returned to Europe, and importer Max Hoffman stepped in as the first official stateside Volkswagen dealer. Hoffman earned the exclusive right to sell Volkswagens east of the Mississippi, and by 1960 he had placed 300,000 American buyers behind their wheels.

[...] Disney took advantage of the Beetle's popularity and unique style, making it the star of the 1969 film "Herbie the Love Bug," along with several movie sequels and a 1982 television series.

According to the Disney website D23, writer and producer Bill Walsh conducted a multi-car audition to select the right car to star as Herbie. "As the employees passed by on their way to lunch," Walsh said, "they looked at the little cars, kicked the tires, and turned the steering wheels. But everybody who went by patted the Volkswagen. The VW had a personality of its own that reached out and embraced people."

[...] By 1974, Volkswagen had moved production of the Beetle from Wolfsburg to its new plants in Mexico and Brazil, and, beginning in 1977, only sold the Type I Beetle in the U.S. in convertible form. Throughout the 1970s, the Type I gradually grew more powerful and driver-friendly, getting a larger windshield, automatic transmission, and electronic fuel injection.

Volkswagen introduced the New Beetle in 1998, with the familiar rounded shape but proper 20th-century features like a sunroof, air bags, and a turbocharger. While the early New Beetles had these modern features, VW tried to maintain the link to the car's hippie roots by including a flower vase as a dealer accessory. Car and Driver clocked the 1999 New Beetle as capable of going from zero to 60 in 7.3 seconds.

The last Type I came off the assembly line in Mexico in 2003, and the new version of the Beetle saw several updates and revisions before it was finally dropped for good in 2019.