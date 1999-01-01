from the it's-a-love-in-for-the-Victory-Wagon dept.
Volkswagen has ranked as the world's second-best selling automaker for three years running, trailing only Toyota with between 8.2 million and 9.3 million vehicles sold each year between 2020 and 2022. The Volkswagen group now includes 10 European brands including Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati. However, the company almost didn't survive World War II. The auto group got its start and name from Adolf Hitler in May of 1937. He wanted a "people's car" and enlisted Ferdinand Porsche to design the brand's first model. In 1938, Hitler established the city of Stadt des KdF-Wagens ("City of the KdF Wagon"), now called Wolfsburg, which was home to the Volkswagen factory there.
During the war, the factory was used to make bombs and military vehicles. When the plant was captured by Allied forces in April of 1945, nearly 8,000 forced laborers were freed. The damaged factory and city were then handed over to the British after U.S. troops withdrew following Hitler's suicide and Germany's surrender.
British Maj. Ivan Hirst took command of the factory and convinced his superiors that Vollkswagens would work well as light transport. The British Army then responded with an order of 20,000 vehicles — including 1,785 Type Is — in 1945.
The Type I was the car eventually dubbed the Beetle. It would become the most-produced model in automotive history, surpassing the Ford Model T in 1972. According to Autoweek, the Brits found the Type I obnoxious and "quite unattractive to the average motorcar buyer." They even tried to give Volkswagen away to Ford, but Ford's board chairman Ernest Breech declined, saying, "I don't think what we're being offered here is worth a damn!"
[...] It wasn't until four years after the war's end that the first Type I Beetle made its way to North America, thanks to Dutch importer Ben Pon. He brought the first Beetles across the Atlantic in January of 1949 and drove one of them fruitlessly up and down the Eastern Seaboard, looking for a buyer, eventually selling it for $800 to help pay off a hotel bill. By the year's end, however, he had only sold two of the vehicles that reporters dubbed "Hitler's car," which Pon tried to re-label as the "Victory Wagon."
Pon returned to Europe, and importer Max Hoffman stepped in as the first official stateside Volkswagen dealer. Hoffman earned the exclusive right to sell Volkswagens east of the Mississippi, and by 1960 he had placed 300,000 American buyers behind their wheels.
[...] Disney took advantage of the Beetle's popularity and unique style, making it the star of the 1969 film "Herbie the Love Bug," along with several movie sequels and a 1982 television series.
According to the Disney website D23, writer and producer Bill Walsh conducted a multi-car audition to select the right car to star as Herbie. "As the employees passed by on their way to lunch," Walsh said, "they looked at the little cars, kicked the tires, and turned the steering wheels. But everybody who went by patted the Volkswagen. The VW had a personality of its own that reached out and embraced people."
[...] By 1974, Volkswagen had moved production of the Beetle from Wolfsburg to its new plants in Mexico and Brazil, and, beginning in 1977, only sold the Type I Beetle in the U.S. in convertible form. Throughout the 1970s, the Type I gradually grew more powerful and driver-friendly, getting a larger windshield, automatic transmission, and electronic fuel injection.
Volkswagen introduced the New Beetle in 1998, with the familiar rounded shape but proper 20th-century features like a sunroof, air bags, and a turbocharger. While the early New Beetles had these modern features, VW tried to maintain the link to the car's hippie roots by including a flower vase as a dealer accessory. Car and Driver clocked the 1999 New Beetle as capable of going from zero to 60 in 7.3 seconds.
The last Type I came off the assembly line in Mexico in 2003, and the new version of the Beetle saw several updates and revisions before it was finally dropped for good in 2019.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday December 31, @01:28AM (1 child)
I remember my mom saying she had to plug a little heater in (i guess the cigarette lighter?) to keep it warm in our Canadian winter.
I remember the Herbie movies, and that made me think of the Kurt Russel movies: Computer who wore tennis shoes, Now you see him....
Of course, there's The Thing....
Let the rabbit hole go down and down and down.....
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday December 31, @01:56AM
If memory serves that was typical. They were air cooled engines in the back of the car hence bring your own heater.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday December 31, @01:47AM
In high school (70s) I worked on engines a lot. A friend asked if I'd help him with his bug one weekend, I agreed. Kinda surprised to see 2 other guys show up, but whatev. We get into a pickup, drive about a mile, and Ray says "this guy sold me the engine". We had the engine halfway out before I realized we were stealing it.
I was rather naive back then. Smart, but much too trusting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @02:00AM
My memory of the car is that it was the loud little beast driven by our odd neighbors. They had children who were old enough to be hippies, got caught up in drugs, etc. and of course drive the loud Beetle which I could hear pulling in to their driveway even though my bedroom faced the back yard. It must have been considerably louder for my parents and sister, but they didn't seem to mind... too much. The oldest daughter, IIRC, got caught up in the first wave of drugs and/or out of wedlock births that defined the lifestyle for some. The younger daughter seemed OK. Almost everybody else on the block drove American sedans. The 3 boys across the street worked on them with their dad, and I always envied that. My Dad never did his own wrenching, and we had more refined late model sedans whereas the 3 boys fixed up used "muscle cars". They sounded so much better then the VW to me--musical throaty growl. I look back on it now and just think of the pollution though. No emission control, and one time they had a car that literally blew smoke rings until they got it fixed, like maybe after a month.