From the Staff of SoylentNews.Org, may we wish every member of our community a very Happy and Prosperous New Year.

In a little over 1 month's time we will have been active as a site for 10 years. Hopefully by then we will also have created the new site and will be looking at another 10 years or more ahead of us. That still requires some more work from everyone as it is the community who will be deciding how the site is run, what the new policies will be, what subjects are discussed and how we grow our community in the future. The entire Board will consist of volunteers elected from the community by the community.

But for now let us all look forward to the new year and celebrate together!