In this paper, we investigate in-depth how people make email response decisions while reading their emails. Analysis of the collected qualitative data enabled us to develop a theoretical model that describes how people can be driven to respond to emails by clicking on email links and replying to or downloading attachments based on people's email response decision-making elements and their relationships. Based on an improved understanding of how people make email responses, this study enables us to identify how people can be susceptible to manipulation, even in our controlled experiment environment. We proposed five concrete enhancements to state-of-the-art anti-phishing education, training, and awareness tools to support users in making safe email responses. Among others, we suggest that the goal of anti-phishing education, training, and awareness tools should shift from accurate email legitimacy judgments to secure email responses. Therefore, we believe our work lays the foundation for improving future anti- phishing interventions to make a significant difference in how we prevent phishing email attacks in the future.