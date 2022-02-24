from the leaf-on-the-wind dept.
Strong high-altitude winds over the Mid-Atlantic sped up sky traffic on Saturday night, getting passengers on at least two commercial planes to their destinations early, after both aircraft hit supersonic speeds topping 800 mph.
"Although its ground speed — a measure that combines the plane's actual speed and the additional push from the wind — was greater than the speed of sound, it was still moving through the surrounding air at its ordinary cruise speed. It just so happened that the surrounding air was moving unusually fast," the Post reported.
Another 787, a United Airlines flight from Newark, N.J., to Lisbon, Portugal, that took off at 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, reached a peak ground speed of 838 mph, shaving 20 minutes off the scheduled flight time.
Certainly not the first time as Wired's UK site reported on a similar event in 2019.
Wired UK article: The wild physics of the passenger plane that just hit 800 mph - 20190221
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Friday February 23, @04:33PM (3 children)
This is old news to students of high school applied mathematics. Wild physics? No, basic Newtonian physics. And don't even mention the speed of sound. It's irrelevant.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Nuke on Friday February 23, @05:11PM
It's not even that is it? I'm sure that cavemen must have noticed that their hollowed-out log boats took them down river faster than they could make it back up again.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Friday February 23, @05:27PM (1 child)
Relevant "Ten Thousand" [xkcd.com] XKCD comic.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday February 23, @05:32PM
So you're saying planes should carry some Diet Coke and Mentos to power some booster rockets?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 23, @05:01PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Friday February 23, @05:29PM
As I understand it, this plane was only at a "supersonic speed" relative to the ground. But not supersonic within the moving air it was flying in. The plane was not braking the sound barrier or causing a masonic boom.
