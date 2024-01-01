from the this-time-with-an-actual-working-link-to-the-article dept.
Vlogger Jeff Geerling wanted to clear up just what might happen if he touched a 6kW AM transmitter's antenna.
IMPORTANT: Do not attempt to replicate our experiment. It is meant to demonstrate the dangers of RF, and there are a number of radio engineers, landscaping professionals, and other personnel who have written RF safety rules with their blood (or, in most cases, a permanent and painful RF burn that goes through the inside of their body). Don't touch radio towers—AM or otherwise.
[...] You really should watch the video for the full effect, though. Pictures can't convey what happens.
I predicted the hot dog would either explode, or do pretty much nothing. My Dad imagined there would be some arcing.
Well, he was right—the hot dog wound up being a very effective loudspeaker, transmitting the audible sound with pretty high fidelity, at a volume around that of a yelling human, maybe 80-100 dBa. (Next time we attempt such an experiment, we may bring a dB meter and spectrum analyzer to judge the sound reproduction capabilities of different meats1).
The bottom line is that experts recommend not messing with live towers. The fence is there for a reason.
(Score: 3, Funny) by sneftel on Sunday March 31, @04:44PM
You can keep your magnesium-ceramic Wharfdale speakers with the vibration isolators and the gyroscopic compensators, thanks. REAL audiophiles listen through Oscar Meyer.
(Score: 2) by SDRefugee on Sunday March 31, @04:57PM
That being *only* 6Kw, can you IMAGINE this experiment with a FIFTY KW tower???? KABOOOM!!!
America should be proud of Edward Snowden, the hero, whether they know it or not..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 31, @05:21PM
What effect does standing within 2 meters of a 6KW AM antenna have on the body?
(Score: 1) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday March 31, @06:00PM
If a hotdog can loudspeak the sound understandably, what about your brain, receiving this very signal?
BTW, on WiFi, acoustic bandwidth of low frequencies modulation can be achieved by sending packet rate using a controlling frequency, no matter of the content.
Doable so by local scripting like browser JavaScript or similar code.
I for one, welcome the 5G radio technology...
Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.