Rather than wait for the tech to catch up to the promises made by promotional materials, cops are apparently moving ahead with efforts that will cause even more problems for future tech adoption.

We’re already afflicted by at least one tech company that believes it’s perfectly OK to stock its database of billions of photos with any content not locked down on the internet. Beyond that, there’s the problems inherent to the systems themselves, which aggravate biased policing by doing their most accurate work when gazing on the faces of white males.

Now there’s this, which is the sort of thing that’s just a lawsuit waiting to happen. Here’s Paige Collins and Matthew Guariglia of the EFF with more details:

A police force in California recently employed the new practice of taking a DNA sample from a crime scene, running this through a service provided by US company Parabon NanoLabs that guesses what the perpetrators face looked like, and plugging this rendered image into face recognition software to build a suspect list.

Parabon has been offering its DNA-to-face services for years. It’s very proud of its ability to generate faces using nothing but DNA info. It has tons of cases listed on its site and provides links to news coverage of investigations aided by its ability to generate a DNA-based analogue for police suspect sketches.