from the two-wrongs-in-search-of-a-right-(to-violate) dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Rather than wait for the tech to catch up to the promises made by promotional materials, cops are apparently moving ahead with efforts that will cause even more problems for future tech adoption.
We’re already afflicted by at least one tech company that believes it’s perfectly OK to stock its database of billions of photos with any content not locked down on the internet. Beyond that, there’s the problems inherent to the systems themselves, which aggravate biased policing by doing their most accurate work when gazing on the faces of white males.
Now there’s this, which is the sort of thing that’s just a lawsuit waiting to happen. Here’s Paige Collins and Matthew Guariglia of the EFF with more details:
A police force in California recently employed the new practice of taking a DNA sample from a crime scene, running this through a service provided by US company Parabon NanoLabs that guesses what the perpetrators face looked like, and plugging this rendered image into face recognition software to build a suspect list.
Parabon has been offering its DNA-to-face services for years. It’s very proud of its ability to generate faces using nothing but DNA info. It has tons of cases listed on its site and provides links to news coverage of investigations aided by its ability to generate a DNA-based analogue for police suspect sketches.
Perusing the site, it’s immediately noticeable that lots of the DNA-based speculations look very little like the person arrested or charged. But that’s not really all that problematic. Parabon’s “snapshots” aren’t meant to be definitive descriptions of criminal suspects. They’re simply meant to contribute to ongoing investigations by giving cops something to post or hand out when asking people if they’ve seen anyone resembling these speculative pictures.
Sure, there’s always a chance this may result in a wrongful arrest or detention, but the company makes it clear these are nothing more than a best guess based on DNA profiles. It’s not great, but it’s not Parabon’s fault if cops decide to go a step or two further than the purpose for which these “snapshots” were intended.
That’s on the cops themselves. Parbon does not encourage this sort of use of its DNA snapshots. But cops who apparently have zero concern about adding AI speculation to AI speculation to engage in investigations are making things demonstrably worse by using Paragon’s “snapshots” for reasons they were never intended. Wrong + wrong never equals right.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday April 04, @09:04PM
Cardinal Richelieu is frequently quoted as saying,
"If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him."
I suggest this:
I am frequently quoted as saying,
"If you give me six acts done by the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will compel him to surrender a DNA sample."
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday April 04, @09:06PM
In other words lots of people are going to be hauled in for minor traffic infractions. "But I just have a burnt out tail light." "You resemble a suspect from another crime." "But that guy has eight fingers!"
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈