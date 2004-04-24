Contrary to what just about every mathematician on Earth will tell you, prime numbers can be predicted, according to researchers at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) and North Carolina State University, U.S.

The research team comprises Han-Lin Li, Shu-Cherng Fang, and Way Kuo. Fang is the Walter Clark Chair Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at North Carolina State University. Kuo is a Senior Fellow at the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study, CityU.

This is a genuinely revolutionary development in prime number theory, says Way Kuo, who is working on the project alongside researchers from the U.S. The team leader is Han-Lin Li, a Visiting Professor in the Department of Computer Science at CityUHK.

We have known for millennia that an infinite number of prime numbers, i.e., 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, etc., can be divided by themselves and the number 1 only. But until now, we have not been able to predict where the next prime will pop up in a sequence of numbers. In fact, mathematicians have generally agreed that prime numbers are like weeds: they seem just to shoot out randomly.

"But our team has devised a way to predict accurately and swiftly when prime numbers will appear," adds Kuo.