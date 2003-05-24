Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
In looking up at the sky during these early weeks of spring, you may very well see a flock of birds moving in unison as they migrate north. But how do these creatures fly in such a coordinated and seemingly effortless fashion?
Part of the answer lies in precise, and previously unknown, aerodynamic interactions, reports a team of mathematicians in a newly published study. Its breakthrough broadens our understanding of wildlife, including fish, who move in schools, and could have applications in transportation and energy.
"This area of research is important since animals are known to take advantage of the flows, such as of air or water, left by other members of a group to save on the energy needed to move or to reduce drag or resistance," explains Leif Ristroph, an associate professor at New York University's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences and the senior author of the paper, which appears in the journal Nature Communications.
"Our work may also have applications in transportation—like efficient propulsion through air or water—and energy, such as more effectively harvesting power from wind, water currents, or waves."
The team's results show that the impact of aerodynamics depends on the size of the flying group—benefiting small groups and disrupting large ones.
"The aerodynamic interactions in small bird flocks help each member to hold a certain special position relative to their leading neighbor, but larger groups are disrupted by an effect that dislodges members from these positions and may cause collisions," notes Sophie Ramananarivo, an assistant professor at École Polytechnique Paris and one of the paper's authors.
[...] Here, they concluded that flow-mediated interactions between neighbors are, in effect, spring-like forces that hold each member in place—just as if the cars of a train were connected by springs.
However, these "springs" act in only one direction—a lead bird can exert force on its follower, but not vice versa—and this non-reciprocal interaction means that later members tend to resonate or oscillate wildly.
"The oscillations look like waves that jiggle the members forwards and backwards and which travel down the group and increase in intensity, causing later members to crash together," explains Joel Newbolt, who was an NYU graduate student in physics at the time of research.
The team named these new types of waves "flonons," which is based on the similar concept of phonons that refer to vibrational waves in systems of masses linked by springs and which are used to model the motions of atoms or molecules in crystals or other materials.
"Our findings therefore raise some interesting connections to material physics in which birds in an orderly flock are analogous to atoms in a regular crystal," Newbolt adds.
More information: Joel W. Newbolt et al, Flow interactions lead to self-organized flight formations disrupted by self-amplifying waves, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47525-9
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Saturday May 04, @12:16PM
In other words, single birds in flight are an avian gas; a few flying around together are a liquid, and an organized floch is a solid mass of bird. But over a certain size, imperfection introduce flaws which can fracture the flock crystal. Love it!
