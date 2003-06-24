24/06/03/201234 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 04, @03:51PM
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
State media reported that an "autonomous visual obstacle avoidance system" assessed the "brightness and darkness of the lunar surface" and found a safe place for the probe to land.
The lander then "hovered about 100 meters above the safe landing area and used a laser 3D scanner to detect obstacles on the lunar surface to select the final landing site."
Chinese authorities have published the video below that shows Chang'e-6 touching down.
The craft is the first to land in this region of the Moon, making its mission to retrieve samples of great interest and importance.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
China Successfully Lands Probe Chang'e-6 on the Far Side of the Moon | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday June 04, @04:04PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday June 04, @04:24PM (2 children)
This is old news by now... It launched on May 3 and landed on the moon on June 1.
It has not only landed, it completed the sample-collection mission and launched the samples back into lunar orbit to go back to earth already. (Water. They're looking for water.)
The lander will remain on the surface to do more science for approximately 50 more days, presumably until the batteries run out, I suppose?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @04:34PM (1 child)
The mission is a failure. The didn't deploy a rover. If there are no tracks left in the regolith, was man really ever there? Wait til Elon gets to Mars - he plans on lots of tracks in the dust!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 04, @04:38PM
Don't you mean he plans on doing lots of lines on the mirror? ;)
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday June 04, @04:38PM
Did they find that prism Pink Floyd left behind?