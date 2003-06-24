Stories
China Successfully Lands Probe Chang'e-6 on the Far Side of the Moon

posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 04, @03:51PM   Printer-friendly
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

State media reported that an "autonomous visual obstacle avoidance system" assessed the "brightness and darkness of the lunar surface" and found a safe place for the probe to land.

The lander then "hovered about 100 meters above the safe landing area and used a laser 3D scanner to detect obstacles on the lunar surface to select the final landing site."

Chinese authorities have published the video below that shows Chang'e-6 touching down.

Youtube Video

The craft is the first to land in this region of the Moon, making its mission to retrieve samples of great interest and importance.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday June 04, @04:04PM

    by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 04, @04:04PM (#1359307)
    I don't really have anything interesting to say, I just think these missions are awesome. It's nice to see space missions making the news again.
  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday June 04, @04:24PM (2 children)

    by drussell (2678) on Tuesday June 04, @04:24PM (#1359308) Journal

    This is old news by now... It launched on May 3 and landed on the moon on June 1.

    It has not only landed, it completed the sample-collection mission and launched the samples back into lunar orbit to go back to earth already. (Water. They're looking for water.)

    The lander will remain on the surface to do more science for approximately 50 more days, presumably until the batteries run out, I suppose?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @04:34PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @04:34PM (#1359310)

      The mission is a failure. The didn't deploy a rover. If there are no tracks left in the regolith, was man really ever there? Wait til Elon gets to Mars - he plans on lots of tracks in the dust!

      • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 04, @04:38PM

        by Gaaark (41) on Tuesday June 04, @04:38PM (#1359313) Journal

        he plans on lots of tracks in the dust!

        Don't you mean he plans on doing lots of lines on the mirror? ;)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday June 04, @04:38PM

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday June 04, @04:38PM (#1359312)

    Did they find that prism Pink Floyd left behind?

