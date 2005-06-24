Stories
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE is Now Available

posted by hubie on Thursday June 06, @01:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the BSD-Daemon dept.
OS

drussell writes:

Fresh to my inbox this morning, was the news:

The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE. This is the second release of the stable/14 branch.

FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE is now available for the amd64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, powerpc64le, powerpcspe, armv7, aarch64, and riscv64 architectures.

FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE can be installed from bootable ISO images or over the network. Some architectures also support installing from a USB memory stick.

Some of the highlights:

  - The C library now has SIMD implementations of string and memory operations on amd64 for improved performance.
  - Improvements to the sound subsystem, including device hotplug.
  - Initial native cloud-init (configuration drive) support compatible with OpenStack and many hosters.
  - OpenZFS has been upgraded to version 2.2.4.
  - Clang/LLVM have been upgraded to version 18.1.5.
  - OpenSSH has been upgraded to version 9.7p1.

Personally, I generally prefer to compile from source, so most of my installations are on a -STABLE branch.

I suppose though, it might be a good time to freebsd-update(8) those that are currently running 14.0-RELEASE.

Original Submission


