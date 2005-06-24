from the BSD-Daemon dept.
Fresh to my inbox this morning, was the news:
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE. This is the second release of the stable/14 branch.
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE is now available for the amd64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, powerpc64le, powerpcspe, armv7, aarch64, and riscv64 architectures.
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE can be installed from bootable ISO images or over the network. Some architectures also support installing from a USB memory stick.
Some of the highlights:
- The C library now has SIMD implementations of string and memory operations on amd64 for improved performance.
- Improvements to the sound subsystem, including device hotplug.
- Initial native cloud-init (configuration drive) support compatible with OpenStack and many hosters.
- OpenZFS has been upgraded to version 2.2.4.
- Clang/LLVM have been upgraded to version 18.1.5.
- OpenSSH has been upgraded to version 9.7p1.
Personally, I generally prefer to compile from source, so most of my installations are on a -STABLE branch.
I suppose though, it might be a good time to freebsd-update(8) those that are currently running 14.0-RELEASE.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday June 06, @01:39AM
Oops, I forgot to include a link to the version 14.1-RELEASE release notes:
https://www.freebsd.org/releases/14.1R/relnotes/ [freebsd.org]