The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE. This is the second release of the stable/14 branch.

FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE is now available for the amd64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, powerpc64le, powerpcspe, armv7, aarch64, and riscv64 architectures.

FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE can be installed from bootable ISO images or over the network. Some architectures also support installing from a USB memory stick.

Some of the highlights:

- The C library now has SIMD implementations of string and memory operations on amd64 for improved performance.

- Improvements to the sound subsystem, including device hotplug.

- Initial native cloud-init (configuration drive) support compatible with OpenStack and many hosters.

- OpenZFS has been upgraded to version 2.2.4.

- Clang/LLVM have been upgraded to version 18.1.5.

- OpenSSH has been upgraded to version 9.7p1.