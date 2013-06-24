So I came across this article : Fifty Things you can do with a Software Defined Radio and it inspired me to do more research and I plan on trying it out very soon!

The person behind the article had this to say in the start of his article:

"Last week, I attempted the challenge to try to find 50 things to do with an RTL-SDR device in a week! It was quite an adventure: I received satellites and radio from the other side of the world, I went on a hunt for a radiosonde, and I invented a method to communicate using the NFC tag in a library book! I used the RTL-SDR Blog V4 for everything, plus the antenna kit, plus a long piece of wire"

- Article Source: https://blinry.org/50-things-with-sdr/

- Archive.org: https://web.archive.org/web/20240607044616/https://blinry.org/50-things-with-sdr/

- Blog post: https://www.rtl-sdr.com/doing-50-things-with-rtl-sdr-in-one-week/

- Blog post Archived: https://web.archive.org/web/20240406040514/https://www.rtl-sdr.com/doing-50-things-with-rtl-sdr-in-one-week/

Has anyone here at SoylentNews tried one of these devices? What were your results? What do you most enjoy about it?