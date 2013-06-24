So I came across this article : Fifty Things you can do with a Software Defined Radio and it inspired me to do more research and I plan on trying it out very soon!
The person behind the article had this to say in the start of his article:
"Last week, I attempted the challenge to try to find 50 things to do with an RTL-SDR device in a week!
It was quite an adventure: I received satellites and radio from the other side of the world, I went on a hunt for a radiosonde, and I invented a method to communicate using the NFC tag in a library book!
I used the RTL-SDR Blog V4 for everything, plus the antenna kit, plus a long piece of wire"
- Article Source: https://blinry.org/50-things-with-sdr/
- Archive.org: https://web.archive.org/web/20240607044616/https://blinry.org/50-things-with-sdr/
- Blog post: https://www.rtl-sdr.com/doing-50-things-with-rtl-sdr-in-one-week/
- Blog post Archived: https://web.archive.org/web/20240406040514/https://www.rtl-sdr.com/doing-50-things-with-rtl-sdr-in-one-week/
Has anyone here at SoylentNews tried one of these devices? What were your results? What do you most enjoy about it?
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Friday June 14, @08:34PM (1 child)
I have an NESDR SMART (made by NooElec.com) and I have done a few of the things mentioned in the article. So far, I have used SDSharp Software to decode the signals ... It is interesting and good fun to receive and decode various signals. There is a lot more to explore though !
(Score: 2) by corey on Friday June 14, @10:18PM
Yeah it is a good article. I’m using my RTL:SDR for aircraft ADS-B reception and contributing to Flightradar24, prior to that i was listening to ATC comms a lot while working. I also have a BladeRF for hardware testing my work designs.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by epitaxial on Friday June 14, @08:41PM
I live in the northeast and was using one to watch pager traffic when hurricane Sandy hit and was flooding NYC. One memorable message was calling for the evacuation of Bellview hospital because the lower floors were flooded and the generators were failing...
Lots of interesting two way radio traffic as well. Listening to people working train yards and even the longtime holdouts still using high power CB amplifiers. One guy was broadcasting clips from horror movies.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Friday June 14, @09:55PM
I have 3 set up - two at my home and one some distance away - that I use to receive ADSB (aircraft position reports). I feed the reports into FlightRadar24 and for that I get a free business account which allows me to watch air traffic anywhere in the world.
My particular interest at the moment is watching the intelligence collection activity in the Baltic, around Kaliningrad, and all the way down to the Black Sea.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Friday June 14, @11:02PM
and only $50? Thanks subby!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday June 15, @12:17AM
I'm a ham, I haven't done anything with that in years for lack of time, and this article just rekindled the old flame.
Finally a great article that's not about some giant corporation's product and doesn't plug AI. That's a refreshing change.