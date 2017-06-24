from the so-much-news-so-little-care dept.
News consumption is down. The reasons appear to be multiple from that the readers don't trust the sources anymore, disinformation, journalistic agendas, AI (fake-) news or that news in general are just downers and sad to read.
This year's report reveals new findings about the consumption of online news globally. It is based on a YouGov survey of more than 95,000 people in 47 countries representing half of the world's population.
The report looks at the growing importance of platforms in news consumption and production, including more visual and video-led social media such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. It explores audience attitudes towards the use of AI in news, the role of creators and news influencers, how much people pay for news and more.
[...] There is no single cause for this crisis; it has been building for some time, but many of the immediate challenges are compounded by the power and changing strategies of rival big tech companies, including social media, search engines, and video platforms.
https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2024/dnr-executive-summary
https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2024
(report available as pdf or read to you or in various summaries)
I guess I have entered the porch phase of my news consumption. I don't care for video news, or having someone read the news to me. I much prefer to just read it.
Perhaps if the "people on the news" returned to doing proper journalism, doing real investigations, asking the tough questions, holding those in power to account and truly explain themselves, people would once again look to them as a source of news.
The vast majority of the "talking heads" are simply parroting some narrative, usually a corporate, status-quo-based agenda instead of DOING ACTUAL JOURNALISM!!
The worst offenders are intentionally misleading their audience doing the shtick with the likes of a Tucker Carlson "just asking questions" instead of doing their job of actually answering questions by providing actual facts and informing their viewers instead of stirring up nonsense, which leads to complete mistrust when you're obviously pushing your narrative of complete and utter bullshit.
This regurgitation of bullshit is extremely dangerous. People have all seemingly forgotten that one of the most important foundations of democracy is maintaining a functional, truly free press, with real journalism!!!
Very little of this necessary, actual journalism based on demonstrable facts currently exists, and it is downright scary!!
I'd say there are at least two major factors behind the latest downturn.
Of course it's down, because there is little to no news collected and published nowadays compared to say 20 years ago. Those newspapers and magazines which are left are mostly the victims of consolidation and have been gutted to provide for temporarily improved quarterly (long term for an MBA) profits. They end up not collecting news from the local communitu but instead disseminating national, corporate material into a hyper local market.
Also, in recent months, too many titles have been serving slop [simonwillison.net] instead of news. If you're in a hurry it can be hard to tell from the headline or even the summary but it becomes clear a bit into such an article. Once you have clicked on one or two instances of slop [nytimes.com], you become reluctant to get burned again and begin to mistrust all news or news-like sites.
"Slop" is a reasonable name for "AI" generated news, but you should describe it rather than just linking. Links have a tendency to break after aging.
FWIW, I'm not sure whether it intended as an acronym or not, and if so, for what.
I stopped watching any televised news in 2016. I only occasionally look at BBC News or Reuters' home pages and get weather reports and forecast directly from the National Weather Service.
I see no reason to look any further, especially since I realized that there's really nothing that I can do with the information that I was being given.
say what you want, but im pretty sure that switching to a boring president had a lot to do with that.