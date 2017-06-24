Microsoft and China

It looks like Chinese routers aren't the only things that come loaded with bonus software...

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/microsoft-vows-fix-security-gaps-china-hackers-government-emails-rcna156995

NBC news reports:

Microsoft's president told Congress on Thursday his company accepted responsibility for major security failures that let China-linked hackers penetrate federal government computer networks, but defended his company's presence in China.

Brad Smith struck a humble tone in his testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee and promised that the giant tech firm would fix security gaps in its products, which are widely used across federal agencies.

----------------------------------------------------

Somehow, I think it's so ironic that my own government is such a fan of security, yet, by enforced ignorance, the very things that they implement give only the illusion of security. No one knows if there's a backdoor or not, and who can verify?

Gone are the days just a homebrew CRC16 digester, knowledge of exact file length, and a list of files to check, would tell me with almost absolute certainty if my system files had been monkeyed with. If so, which ones? And what did they do? ( File compare... FC.EXE to known good backup copies of the critical files stored on another floppy )

"We acknowledge that we can and must do better"

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/06/13/tech/microsoft-president-congress-cybersecurity-failures/