from the I've-just-seen-a-flying-pig dept.
Microsoft and China
It looks like Chinese routers aren't the only things that come loaded with bonus software...
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/microsoft-vows-fix-security-gaps-china-hackers-government-emails-rcna156995
NBC news reports:
Microsoft's president told Congress on Thursday his company accepted responsibility for major security failures that let China-linked hackers penetrate federal government computer networks, but defended his company's presence in China.
Brad Smith struck a humble tone in his testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee and promised that the giant tech firm would fix security gaps in its products, which are widely used across federal agencies.
----------------------------------------------------
Somehow, I think it's so ironic that my own government is such a fan of security, yet, by enforced ignorance, the very things that they implement give only the illusion of security. No one knows if there's a backdoor or not, and who can verify?
Gone are the days just a homebrew CRC16 digester, knowledge of exact file length, and a list of files to check, would tell me with almost absolute certainty if my system files had been monkeyed with. If so, which ones? And what did they do? ( File compare... FC.EXE to known good backup copies of the critical files stored on another floppy )
"We acknowledge that we can and must do better"
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/06/13/tech/microsoft-president-congress-cybersecurity-failures/
Microsoft "accepts responsibility for each and every one" of the issues cited in a scathing US government-backed report on the tech giant's cybersecurity failings, Microsoft President Brad Smith will tell US lawmakers Thursday, according to his prepared testimony.
"We acknowledge that we can and must do better, and we apologize and express our deepest regrets to those who have been impacted," reads Smith's testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee. He is set to testify before the panel Thursday afternoon in a hearing the committee says will assess the impact of Microsoft's "cybersecurity shortfalls" on homeland security.
Microsoft has been at the center of two sweeping hacking campaigns in the last year allegedly carried out by Chinese and Russian spies.
A report issued in April by the US Cyber Safety Review Board found that Microsoft committed a "cascade" of "avoidable errors" that allowed Chinese hackers to breach the tech giant's network and later the email accounts of senior US officials last year, including the secretary of commerce. The board is comprised of government and private cybersecurity experts led by the Department of Homeland Security.
Smith says Microsoft has for months been overhauling its cybersecurity practices, in part by implementing recommendations from the US government-backed board.
A snippet from a Wired article:
"When Microsoft revealed in January that foreign government hackers had once again breached its systems, the news prompted another round of recriminations about the security posture of the world's largest tech company.
Despite the angst among policymakers, security experts, and competitors, Microsoft faced no consequences for its latest embarrassing failure. The United States government kept buying and using Microsoft products, and senior officials refused to publicly rebuke the tech giant. It was another reminder of how insulated Microsoft has become from virtually any government accountability, even as the Biden administration vows to make powerful tech firms take more responsibility for America's cyberdefense.
That state of affairs is unlikely to change even in the wake of a new report by the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), a group of government and industry experts, which lambasts Microsoft for failing to prevent one of the worst hacking incidents in the company's recent history. The report says Microsoft's "security culture was inadequate and requires an overhaul.""
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday June 18, @11:25PM (2 children)
One might argue that they single-handedly create the antivirus industry, and the malware-based economy wouldn't be the smashing success it is without Windows. And the bugfest is still very much on.
What would makes US lawmakers believe that Microsoft is actually capable of following through with their promise to fix their security issues?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 18, @11:42PM (1 child)
If they're of the party of big business interests?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday June 18, @11:53PM
What Cornyn said is one of MS's greatest strengths, this belief that commercial companies will be more responsible because they "have skin in the game".
For really messed up rationales, try the US military. They talk big on computer security, but they love that MS software so much they'll throw security to the wind for it. The bull they use to justify it is that MS is an American company while Linux is hacked on by people all over the world, some of whom could be hostile foreign agents. Never mind that MS employs programmers outside the US.
I gather that it's politically impossible for the US government to use LibreOffice, no, has to be MS Office.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 18, @11:40PM
> his company accepted responsibility for major security failures ...
Monetary responsibility? Or some more generic no fault or binding apology? We sorry, we hope it won't happen again anytime soon. Now buy more things ...