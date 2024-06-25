Stories
Sprayable Gel Simplifies Surgeries

Thursday June 27, @07:00PM
In an animal study, the researchers showed that the gel, called GastroShield, is simple to apply in the course of current endoscopic procedures and provides wound protection for three to seven days.

In addition to its potential in colonoscopies, this gel could be useful for treating stomach ulcers and inflammatory conditions such as Crohn's disease, or for delivering cancer drugs, says Natalie Artzi, a principal research scientist in MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, who coauthored a paper on the work with colleagues including Professor Elazer Edelman '78, SM '79, PhD '84, former MIT postdoc Pere Dosta, and former visiting student Gonzalo Muñoz Taboada.

Members of the research team have started a company called BioDevek that plans to further develop the new material for use in humans.

Journal Reference:
Just a moment..., (DOI: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adma.202311798)

