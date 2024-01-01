Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Seattle's Living Computers Museum Logs Off for Good as Paul Allen Estate Auctions Vintage Items

posted by janrinok on Friday June 28, @01:49PM   Printer-friendly
News

owl writes:

https://www.geekwire.com/2024/seattles-living-computers-museum-logs-off-for-good-as-paul-allen-estate-will-auction-vintage-items/

Living Computers Museum + Labs, the Seattle institution created by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen as a hands-on showcase for rare computing technology and interactive displays, will not reopen, more than four years after closing near the start of the pandemic.

Allen's estate, which has been managing and winding down his vast array of holdings since his death in 2018, confirmed to GeekWire that the 12-year-old museum is closed for good. The museum website and social media accounts were taken down Tuesday.

The estate also announced Tuesday that some key pieces from Allen's personal collection of computer artifacts, displayed over the years at Living Computers, will be auctioned by Christie's as part of a broader sale of various Allen items later this year.

Original Submission


«  AI Designs Radical Magnet Free of Rare-Earth Metals in Just 3 Months
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Seattle's Living Computers Museum Logs Off for Good as Paul Allen Estate Auctions Vintage Items | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.