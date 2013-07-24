Microsoft has thrown some enterprises into a spin after confirming that, with only a few months' notice, Office 365 connectors within Teams will be cut.

The connectors and webhooks are used to plumb workflows into a Teams channel. For example, users might use them to post an update into a chat stream. This means you can read content and service updates directly in a Teams channel that originated from something like a ticketing platform or a notification from a CI/CD system.

This is the sort of glue that enterprises depend on to make different systems communicate. Or at least it was. From August 15, 2024, Microsoft will block all Connector creation within all clouds. From October 1, 2024, all connectors within all clouds will stop working.

Microsoft has been a little vague on exactly why it is doing this. Its recommendation is for users to switch to Power Automate workflows to "ensure that your integrations are built on an architecture that can grow with your business needs and provide maximum security of your information."

[...] Users have been less than impressed by the news. Comments to the company's post have passed the 100 mark and are generally negative, with some describing the plans as "a greedy cash grab" and others reacting with bewilderment at Microsoft's decision:

[...] Register readers have also been in touch to share the impact the change is having on them. One, who uses RSS feeds and webhooks to send CI/CD notifications to channels, agreed with comments that the change was a "PITA with no benefit to the customer" and noted that the precious few months of notice given wasn't very long.