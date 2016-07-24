from the bleeping dept.
It's been a whirlwind journey of stops and starts, but AppleInsider reports the Epic Game Store for iOS in the European Union has passed Apple's notarization process.
This paves the way for Epic CEO Tim Sweeney to realize his long-stated goal of launching an alternative game store on Apple's closed platform—at least in Europe.
Apple's new policies allow for alternative app marketplaces but with some big caveats regarding the deal that app developers agree to. We discussed it in some detail earlier this year.
Even after the shift, Apple is said to have rejected the Epic Games Store app twice. The rejections were over specific rules about the copy and shape of buttons within the app, though not about its primary function.
After those rejections, Epic took to X to accuse Apple of rejecting the app in a way that was "arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA." Epic claimed it followed Apple's suggested design conventions for the buttons and noted that the copy matched language it has been using in its store on other platforms for a long time.
Not long after, Apple went ahead and approved the app despite the disagreement over the copy and button designs. However, AppleInsider reported that Apple will still require Epic to change the copy and buttons later. Epic disputed that on X, and Sweeney offered his own take:
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday July 17, @06:54AM
It seems that Tim Sweeney is a huge gambler and investing in Epic Games is like heading to casino and putting it all on black.
- Develop hit game (Fortnite) based on another popular game (PUBG). Enjoy huge success
- Get shitty with the distributor cut on platforms and launch own platform. Sink millions into trying unsuccessfully to compete with Steam in the PC games market
- Continue to make wads of cash from the Golden Goose (Fortnite) by selling skins and cosmetics to kids
- Deliberately provoke a platform ban on Apple's App Store by violating their rules in order to trigger a lawsuit
- Get kicked off iOS altogether and lose that entire player base
- Score some wins, some losses in court
- Try to get back onto the platform that you've been fighting with in the hope that you can re-capture all of the players that you lost about 2 years ago
- Argue about the shape of buttons in your app rather than just make the change, thus setting up uncertainty in the market whether they should purchase Fortnite on iOS
- ???
- Profit!
The lawsuit could've gone either way. Epic Store on PC was always doomed to fail when faced with Steam. What are the chances that users will flock back to iOS after such a long break? Huge gambles all the way.