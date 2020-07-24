"Spaceballs" the t-shirt! "Spaceballs" the coloring book! "Spaceballs" the....sequel?

Yup. A source told IndieWire that Amazon MGM Studios is currently in early development on a sequel to "Spaceballs." Mel Brooks is returning to produce the feature, a direct follow-up to his 1987 "Star Wars" spoof. Josh Gad is also on board to star in and also produce what we'll call "Spaceballs 2."

[...] Josh Greenbaum, who directed "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar" and this year's documentary "Will & Harper," is attached to direct the sequel. He's working from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. Samit and Hernandez are known for working on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," and the upcoming "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy."

[...] "Spaceballs" from 1987 starred Brooks, Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet, the late John Candy as the Chewbacca parody Barf, and Bill Pullman as the hero Lone Starr. In classic Brooks fashion the film mercilessly ripped off "Star Wars" and featured everything from heroes fighting with pseudo lightsabers extending from rings, characters using the "Schwartz" to save the day, and even Brooks playing a Yoda parody, Yogurt, who shamelessly plugged fourth-wall-breaking "Spaceballs" merchandise.

The film made $38 million worldwide but has become part of the canon of staples for Brooks acolytes. Brooks recently wrote the Hulu series "History of the World: Part II," a sequel to his 1981 sketch film. That series also featured Gad in one episode playing Shakespeare.