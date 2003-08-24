Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Do you have your VMware ESXi hypervisor joined to Active Directory? Well, the latest news from Microsoft serves as a reminder that you might not want to do that given the recently patched vulnerability that has security experts deeply concerned.
CVE-2024-37085 only carries a 6.8 CVSS rating, but has been used as a post-compromise technique by many of the world's most high-profile ransomware groups and their affiliates, including Black Basta, Akira, Medusa, and Octo Tempest/Scattered Spider.
The vulnerability allows attackers who have the necessary privileges to create AD groups – which isn't necessarily an AD admin – to gain full control of an ESXi hypervisor.
This is bad for obvious reasons. Having unfettered access to all running VMs and critical hosted servers offers attackers the ability to steal data, move laterally across the victim's network, or just cause chaos by ending processes and encrypting the file system.
The "how" of the exploit is what caused such a stir in cyber circles. There are three ways of exploiting CVE-2024-37085, but the underlying logic flaw in ESXi enabling them is what's attracted so much attention.
Essentially, if an attacker was able to add an AD group called "ESX Admins," any user added to it would by default be considered an admin.
That's it. That's the exploit.
[...] Broadcom said in a security advisory that it already issued a patch for CVE-2024-37085 on June 25, but only updated Cloud Foundation as recently as July 23, which is perhaps why Microsoft's report only just went live.
Jake Williams, VP of research and development at Hunter Strategy and IANS faculty member, was critical of Broadcom's approach to security, especially with regard to the severity it assigned the vulnerability.
[...] "I can only conclude Broadcom is not serious about security. I don't know how you conclude anything else. Oh also, there are no patches planned for ESXi 7.0."
Many commentators have questioned why an organization would join their ESXi hosts to AD in the first place, despite it being a relatively common practice.
"Why are ESX servers joined with an active directory in the first place? Because it is convenient to manage admin access to servers using a centralized platform in large corporations," Dr Martin J Kraemer, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, told The Register.
"This is very common but also creates challenges. In many environments, the AD itself might run on a VM. Cold boot can be a nightmare. A chicken and egg problem. How can you start ESX without AD while AD runs on ESX? Admins must think about this. A well-known challenge.
[...] "Over the last year, we have seen ransomware actors targeting ESXi hypervisors to facilitate mass encryption impact in few clicks, demonstrating that ransomware operators are constantly innovating their attack techniques to increase impact on the organizations they target," it said.
Microsoft also said that ESXi hypervisors often fly further under the radar in security operations centers (SOCs) because security solutions often don't have the necessary visibility into ESXi, potentially allowing attackers to go undetected for longer periods of time.
Because of the destruction a successful ESXi attack could cause, attacks have risen sharply. In the past three years, the targeting of ESXi hypervisors has doubled.
[...] Microsoft recommends that all ESXi users install the available patches and scrub up their credential hygiene to prevent future attacks, as well as use a robust vulnerability scanner, if you don't already.