Do you have your VMware ESXi hypervisor joined to Active Directory? Well, the latest news from Microsoft serves as a reminder that you might not want to do that given the recently patched vulnerability that has security experts deeply concerned.

CVE-2024-37085 only carries a 6.8 CVSS rating, but has been used as a post-compromise technique by many of the world's most high-profile ransomware groups and their affiliates, including Black Basta, Akira, Medusa, and Octo Tempest/Scattered Spider.

The vulnerability allows attackers who have the necessary privileges to create AD groups – which isn't necessarily an AD admin – to gain full control of an ESXi hypervisor.

This is bad for obvious reasons. Having unfettered access to all running VMs and critical hosted servers offers attackers the ability to steal data, move laterally across the victim's network, or just cause chaos by ending processes and encrypting the file system.

The "how" of the exploit is what caused such a stir in cyber circles. There are three ways of exploiting CVE-2024-37085, but the underlying logic flaw in ESXi enabling them is what's attracted so much attention.

Essentially, if an attacker was able to add an AD group called "ESX Admins," any user added to it would by default be considered an admin.

That's it. That's the exploit.

[...] Broadcom said in a security advisory that it already issued a patch for CVE-2024-37085 on June 25, but only updated Cloud Foundation as recently as July 23, which is perhaps why Microsoft's report only just went live.

Jake Williams, VP of research and development at Hunter Strategy and IANS faculty member, was critical of Broadcom's approach to security, especially with regard to the severity it assigned the vulnerability.

[...] "I can only conclude Broadcom is not serious about security. I don't know how you conclude anything else. Oh also, there are no patches planned for ESXi 7.0."