IBM joins a growing list of Western tech companies that have been pulling out or scaling back their presence in the Chinese market:
IBM is in the process of shutting down its research and development (R&D) departments in China, local media outlets say, becoming the latest American tech giant to scale back its presence in the increasingly restrictive China-based market.
The decision by the Armonk, New York-based tech service provider will affect its more than 1,000 employees across China, local staff told multiple Chinese media outlets, including Jiemian, a news site owned by a Shanghai municipal government.
[...] IBM was among the first significant Western companies to invest in the Chinese market in the 1980s, according to China's state media.
In January 2021, IBM quietly closed its China Research Laboratory, a Beijing-based R&D center that focused on quantum computing, big data analysis, and other cutting-edge technology.
[...] IBM joins a growing list of Western tech companies that have been pulling out or scaling back their presence in the Chinese market amid increasing regulatory pressures from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
In response to the CCP's trade practices that have placed U.S. companies and workers at a competitive disadvantage, the Biden administration has significantly increased tariffs on imported electric vehicles, solar panels, and other imports hurting U.S. industries.
U.S. lawmakers are pushing the federal government to combat Beijing's other unfair trade practices, particularly the CCP's efforts to acquire American technological know-how. Through tactics including intellectual property theft and forced technology transfer, the CCP aims to leverage advanced technology to power its economy and advance its military.
Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China:
Microsoft is shutting down its social network, LinkedIn, in China, saying having to comply with the Chinese state has become increasingly challenging.
It comes after the career-networking site faced questions for blocking the profiles of some journalists.
LinkedIn will launch a jobs-only version of the site, called InJobs, later this year.
But this will not include a social feed or the ability to share or post articles.
LinkedIn senior vice-president Mohak Shroff blogged: "We're facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."
And the firm said in a statement: "While we are going to sunset the localised version of LinkedIn in China later this year, we will continue to have a strong presence in China to drive our new strategy and are excited to launch the new InJobs app later this year."
Also at CNBC:
LinkedIn was the last major U.S. social network still operating in China.
Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' business conditions:
Yahoo has become the latest US tech company to end its presence in mainland China as tougher regulations are imposed there.
The firm said its decision was due to an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment" in the country".
Yahoo users in China are now greeted with a message saying its sites are no longer accessible.
The company says Yahoo products and services remain unaffected elsewhere around the world.
In a statement, it says: "Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support."
Yahoo's move follows closely behind Microsoft's announcement last month that it was removing LinkedIn - its business-focused social network - from China, something it also blamed on "a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements".
China is in the midst of a large-scale crackdown on big tech companies - both those from the US and its own native giants.
Also at CNN.