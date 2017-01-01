The Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas has completed the acquisition of PCB Layout Software Maker Altium (https://www.powerelectronicsnews.com/renesas-acquires-altium-as-part-of-its-digitalization-strategy/). Renesas paid $5.9bn for Altium, which had a revenue of $263m in 2023. Along with the PCB software, Renesas now have control of component search website Octopart, which Altium acquired in 2017.

This acquisition is aimed at enhancing its capabilities in digital device design and supporting its digital transformation. This move propels Renesas to become a comprehensive solutions provider rather than just a chip vendor, strengthening its position in the competitive landscape.

The industry media fails to mention KiCad (http://www.kicad.org/), a free PCB software that has become an increasingly serious competition for Altium in recent years. What do Soylentils think about the reasons why Renesas spent such a premium over the core business size?