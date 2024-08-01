Stories
PC Floppy Copy Protection: Formaster Copy-Lock

Friday August 30, @02:21AM
owl writes:

https://martypc.blogspot.com/2024/08/pc-floppy-copy-protection-formaster.html

This is Part 1 of a series of articles investigating various PC floppy protections, as I get them working in MartyPC. It assumes you have a familiarity with the structure of a PC floppy disk and the basic operation of a PC floppy drive.

...

Formaster called their copy protection technology "Copy-Lock," a name which, unfortunately, several other producers of copy-protection technology used for entirely unrelated methods.

The Formaster flavor of Copy-Lock was not used exclusively on PC - the Series One supported many other different computers such as the Apple II and Commodore 64. Copy protection schemes on those platforms could be much more advanced. This article will specifically look at Copy-Lock as it appeared on the IBM PC platform.

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday August 30, @02:33AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday August 30, @02:33AM (#1370543)

    Next up: copy-protecting punch card. Stay tuned!

    (Only joking: I love articles exploring old tech 🙂)

