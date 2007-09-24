from the ..with-a-whammy-bar... dept.
Smithsonian Magazine has a retrospective on the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster. That very popular model of electric guitar has been manufactured since 1954.
The Stratocaster also had timing on its side. It came out amid two other transformative innovations: television and rock 'n' roll. Sales picked up once Buddy Holly showcased a Strat on the "Ed Sullivan Show" in 1957. For the American and English kids who came of age in the '60s—Hendrix, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, the electrified Bob Dylan at the Newport Folk Festival—the guitar's look was as groundbreaking as its sound. "Cool" depends more on appearance than on wiring, and the Strat's double-cut profile (producing two "wings" at the top) and sensuous body lines were mind-blowing. It looked, one early '60s British pop musician recalled, like "the equivalent of a bullet-finned '59 Cadillac."
Not to be confused with air guitar.
The Times of India has an article that suggests all (or at least most) of our musical instruments may become obsolete because of the invention of a new system of musical notation.
The theory is that western musical instruments are designed with our octave based system of discrete notes because of the limitations of the musical notation system available at the time. Because multiple instruments playing together had to harmonize, it was necessary to limit the actual tones that were playable to what could be written down on paper.
Without the limitations of the notation, the instruments might have been designed to play other notes than the octave system we have standardized on.
Western music took a wrong turn with tempered tuning, a system which made tuning keyboard instruments easier and helped keep fixed-pitch orchestral instruments in tune with each other, says Dr David Ryan, Edinburgh-based music and mathematics expert. Tempered tuning, "reduces the number of potential notes available, none of which (apart from the octave) are actually in tune."
However technological advances now allow music to return to Just Intonation (JI), a theory which applies the mathematics of periodic waves to the science of instrument tuning, and ensures that two notes in the same interval share the same harmonic series. In a research paper, Dr Ryan writes: "JI is a desirable tuning philosophy since it has a mathematical grounding in the physics of sound, and subjectively (to most people) its harmonies sound better and purer than the tempered approximations."
Dr Ryan has created a "new notation system for Justly Intoned music, in a format which can be inputted into a computer using an ASCII computer keyboard, to aid computer sequencing of such music. With this new method we will be able to score music in a way we could never do with the octave based notation system we've been using since the middle ages.
Such Just Intonation music, unfortunately may not be playable on many of our discretely tuned instruments such as pianos. Even the frets on a guitar lock you out of Just intonation.
A Sitar allows the playing of music written with Just Intonation, as do some synthesizers.
Each holiday season, thousands of teenagers tear gift wrap off shiny, new guitars. They giddily pluck at the detuned strings, thinking how cool they'll be once they're rock stars—even if almost all will give up before they ever get to jam out to "Sweet Child o' Mine."
For them, it's no big deal to relegate the guitar to the back of the closet forever in favor of the Playstation controller. But it is a big deal for Fender Musical Instruments Corp., the 70-year-old maker of rock 'n' roll's most iconic electric guitars. Every quitter hurts.
[...]The $6 billion U.S. retail market for musical instruments has been stagnant for five years, according to data compiled by research firm IBISWorld, and would-be guitar buyers have more to distract them than ever. So how do you convince someone to put down the iPhone, pick up a Stratocaster, and keep playing?
Seems Fender didn't get the memo: the music of the future is hip-hop and autotuners.