The Times of India has an article that suggests all (or at least most) of our musical instruments may become obsolete because of the invention of a new system of musical notation.

The theory is that western musical instruments are designed with our octave based system of discrete notes because of the limitations of the musical notation system available at the time. Because multiple instruments playing together had to harmonize, it was necessary to limit the actual tones that were playable to what could be written down on paper.

Without the limitations of the notation, the instruments might have been designed to play other notes than the octave system we have standardized on.

Western music took a wrong turn with tempered tuning, a system which made tuning keyboard instruments easier and helped keep fixed-pitch orchestral instruments in tune with each other, says Dr David Ryan, Edinburgh-based music and mathematics expert. Tempered tuning, "reduces the number of potential notes available, none of which (apart from the octave) are actually in tune." However technological advances now allow music to return to Just Intonation (JI), a theory which applies the mathematics of periodic waves to the science of instrument tuning, and ensures that two notes in the same interval share the same harmonic series. In a research paper, Dr Ryan writes: "JI is a desirable tuning philosophy since it has a mathematical grounding in the physics of sound, and subjectively (to most people) its harmonies sound better and purer than the tempered approximations."

Dr Ryan has created a "new notation system for Justly Intoned music, in a format which can be inputted into a computer using an ASCII computer keyboard, to aid computer sequencing of such music. With this new method we will be able to score music in a way we could never do with the octave based notation system we've been using since the middle ages.

Such Just Intonation music, unfortunately may not be playable on many of our discretely tuned instruments such as pianos. Even the frets on a guitar lock you out of Just intonation.

A Sitar allows the playing of music written with Just Intonation, as do some synthesizers.

