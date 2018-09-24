Stories
Oracle's Larry Ellison Predicts AI Surveillance Society

Friday September 20, @01:31AM
from the I-spy-with-my-AI-eye dept.
Digital Liberty

looorg writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2024/09/omnipresent-ai-cameras-will-ensure-good-behavior-says-larry-ellison/

Larry Ellison (of Oracle) predicts a future of AI enabled mass-surveillance where everyone lives in a panopticon. Constantly watched and recorded by AI that reports all transgressions.

But this is only the start of our surveillance dystopia, according to Larry Ellison, the billionaire cofounder of Oracle. He said AI will usher in a new era of surveillance that he gleefully said will ensure "citizens will be on their best behavior."

Ellison's vision bears more than a passing resemblance to the cautionary world portrayed in George Orwell's prescient novel 1984. In Orwell's fiction, the totalitarian government of Oceania uses ubiquitous "telescreens" to monitor citizens constantly, creating a society where privacy no longer exists and independent thought becomes nearly impossible.

(Here's looking at you, kin?)

