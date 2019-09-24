Stories
The Black Death is Far Older Than We Thought

posted by hubie on Friday September 20, @03:49PM   Printer-friendly
owl writes:

https://cosmographia.substack.com/p/the-black-death-is-far-older-than

In 1338, among a scattering of obscure villages just to the west of Lake Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, people began dropping dead in droves. Among the many headstones found in the cemeteries of Kara-Djigach and Burana, one can read epitaphs such as "This is the grave of Kutluk. He died of the plague with his wife." Recently, ancient DNA exhumed from these sites has confirmed the presence of the plague bacterium Yersinia pestis, cause of the condition that became known as the Black Death. The strain detected in those remote graveyards of Central Asia has been identified as the most recent common ancestor of the plague that went on to kill as much as 60% of the Eurasian population in the great pandemic of the 14th-century.

[...] In 2018, a team of researchers found ancient traces of the plague bacterium in 4900-year old remains in Sweden. A few years later, traces of the bacterium were found in a 5000-year old skull in Latvia. It was tentatively suggested that these finds correlate with the Neolithic Decline, and might explain the large die off within these farming societies. However the cases were isolated, with some of the infected buried with uninfected, suggesting there wasn't an epidemic comparable to the Black Death outbreaks that would come in later millenniums.

[...] Whether the Neolithic Decline was mostly, or in part, caused by the plague is still up for debate, but one thing is clear: humanity has been battling Yersinia pestis for a long, long time.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 20, @05:03PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 20, @05:03PM (#1373638) Journal

    Yersinia pestis certainly didn't jump out of a vacuum, and suddenly start killing people. I mean, maybe it could, if you believe in alien invasions, but I don't. (Unless of course, I'm just arguing for fun.) The bacterium probably dates back millions, tens of millions, or even hundreds of millions of years. At one point in European history, mankind and the bacterium had mutated in manners that intersected, making us painfully aware of yersinia pestis' existence.

    A MAN Just Won a Gold Medal for Punching a Woman in the Face
