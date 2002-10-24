from the 40-miles-a-day-on-LiPo-and-hay dept.
The Register is reporting that the US Army has ordered a new round of wheeled, equipment hauling robots.
The Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport Increment II (S-MET II) is set to be built by American Rheinmetall Vehicles and HDT Expeditionary Systems, the Army said. The pair were awarded a combined total of $22 million for eight prototype vehicles to be delivered at an unspecified future date.
There is also an official press release:
The second increment seeks to double that payload capacity while adding several improvements identified by Solders during evaluation and operation. Those improvements include: [...]
The US Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) at Fort Benning, Georgia recently provided a glimpse into the future of combat as robotic and autonomous systems worked together as robotic "wingmen" in simulated combat operations. The Maneuver Robotics and Autonomous Systems (MRAS) demonstration conducted on August 22 was the first such event in a three-year program aimed at bringing together robotic combat vehicles and unmanned aerial systems (UASs) to improve ground combat formations.
According to the Army, MRAS is a joint operation between the US Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center, US Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center and the Office of Naval Research. The purpose is to pair UASs and unmanned ground systems as a way to extend the range and engagement time of ground forces while reducing the risk to flesh and blood soldiers.
[...] "Robotics and autonomous systems help provide a way to give us enhanced capability to the formation, and provide a greater range of operations," says Dr. Robert Sadowski, Robotics Senior Research Scientist, US Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center. "We can use robots to do those things they do well and offset those things that humans do well."