A newly formed group of UK electronics companies is advocating for the removal of VAT (value-added tax) on electronic spare parts, repairs, and labor in the government's upcoming autumn budget, claiming this would encourage consumers to get kit repaired instead of replacing it.

The group, which calls itself CLEAR (Circular Leadership for Electronics and Recycling), says it aims to address the growing issue of electronic waste and the barriers preventing consumers from repairing rather than replacing electrical items.

Members of the group include consumer brands such as ProCook, Positec Power Tools Europe, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, and Melitta, while the group is chaired by James Rigg, chief exec of Trojan Electronics, which provides repair, refurbishment, and resell services as well as contract manufacturing.

According to Rigg, getting rid of VAT charges on electronic repairs is a "crucial step" in creating a more circular economy. However, CLEAR is going further and also lobbying for the British government to follow the example of countries like Austria and France, which have introduced subsidies for electrical repairs.