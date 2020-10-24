Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

UK Electronics Firms Want VAT Off Spare Parts And Repairs

posted by mrpg on Monday October 21, @09:07PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

A newly formed group of UK electronics companies is advocating for the removal of VAT (value-added tax) on electronic spare parts, repairs, and labor in the government's upcoming autumn budget, claiming this would encourage consumers to get kit repaired instead of replacing it.

The group, which calls itself CLEAR (Circular Leadership for Electronics and Recycling), says it aims to address the growing issue of electronic waste and the barriers preventing consumers from repairing rather than replacing electrical items.

Members of the group include consumer brands such as ProCook, Positec Power Tools Europe, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, and Melitta, while the group is chaired by James Rigg, chief exec of Trojan Electronics, which provides repair, refurbishment, and resell services as well as contract manufacturing.

According to Rigg, getting rid of VAT charges on electronic repairs is a "crucial step" in creating a more circular economy. However, CLEAR is going further and also lobbying for the British government to follow the example of countries like Austria and France, which have introduced subsidies for electrical repairs. 

Original Submission


«  The Terminator: How James Cameron's 'science-fiction slasher film' predicted AI fears, 40 years ago
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
UK Electronics Firms Want VAT Off Spare Parts And Repairs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.