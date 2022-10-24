As exciting as genAI software might be, it also has side effects that we all need to be aware of. Since AI programs also offer human-like voice modes, it might be easy to have one of these AI models make calls for nefarious purposes.

One such scenario involves an AI impersonating a “very polite and professional” Google representative calling you from a spoofed number. The call is part of a hacker’s attempt to take over your Gmail account. The hack also involves creating fake Gmail recovery emails and fake support emails meant to further convince the victim they’re the target of an ongoing attack.

You might avoid falling prey to the attack if you’re tech-savvy enough. But unsuspecting Gmail users afraid that their account is in danger might end up giving the hacker their password by eventually “verifying” their Gmail account on a fraudulent site.

Sam Mitrovic was one of the targets of a Gmail account takeover hack. Luckily for him, he’s an experienced IT engineer who knew what to look for when prompted with the “evidence” that his account was in danger. He detailed his experience on his blog (via PCMag), explaining the simple steps you should take to reduce the risk of falling for the scam.

Initially, the engineer received a notification to approve a Gmail account recovery attempt that he ignored. Some 40 minutes later, he had a missed call with a “Google Sydney” caller ID.

Exactly a week later, the same thing happened. This was when he decided to pick up the call without realizing he might be talking to an AI made to sound like a human: