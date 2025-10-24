You likely have never heard of Babel Street or Location X, but chances are good that they know a lot about you and anyone else you know who keeps a phone nearby around the clock.

Reston, Virginia-located Babel Street is the little-known firm behind Location X, a service with the capability to track the locations of hundreds of millions of phone users over sustained periods of time. Ostensibly, Babel Street limits the use of the service to personnel and contractors of US government law enforcement agencies, including state entities. Despite the restriction, an individual working on behalf of a company that helps people remove their personal information from consumer data broker databases recently was able to obtain a two-week free trial by (truthfully) telling Babel Street he was considering performing contracting work for a government agency in the future.

Tracking locations at scale

KrebsOnSecurity, one of five news outlets that obtained access to the data produced during the trial, said that one capability of Location X is the ability to draw a line between two states or other locations—or a shape around a building, street block, or entire city—and see a historical record of Internet-connected devices that traversed those boundaries.

[...]

404 Media, another outlet given access to the data, reported that the trove allowed a reporter to zoom in on the parking lot of an abortion clinic in Florida and observe more than 700 red dots, each representing a phone that had recently visited the clinic. Location X then allowed the reporter to trace the movements of one specific device.

That device—and by extension, the person carrying it—began the journey in mid-June from a residence in Alabama. The person passed by a Lowe's Home Improvement store, drove on a highway, visited a church, crossed into Florida, and finally stopped at the clinic where the phone indicates the person stayed for two hours before leaving and returning to Alabama. The data tracked the phone as having visited the clinic only once.

The technology making this vast data collection possible is, of course, tracking mechanisms built into Android and iOS and the apps that run on those operating systems. By default, Android assigns a unique ad ID to each device and makes it available to any app that has location permissions. iOS, by contrast, keeps its "Identifier for Advertisers" tracker private, but gives each installed app the opportunity to request access to it.

Some apps are given permission to access a phone's location and then sell the device's location to consumer data brokers. The data can also be made available through the web ad ecosystem. While an ad-supported page loads, the advertising network holds an auction in real time to sell a personalized ad to the highest bidder. A key piece of information bidders use to set a price is—you guessed it—the location of the device running the browser. Advertisers generate additional revenue by selling that history to the likes of Location X provider Babel Street.