For the first time ever, a well-known auction house is selling an artwork that was painted by a robot. Sotheby's will be auctioning off the portrait of scientist Alan Turing and it could fetch as much as £150,000.

The large-scale artwork is entitled "AI God" and was " first exhibited at the United Nations in May 2024 as part of a five paneled Polyptych," Sotheby's said on its homepage.

He said the work's "muted tones and broken facial planes" seemingly suggested "the struggles Turing warned we will face when it comes to managing AI." Ai-Da's works were "ethereal and haunting" and "continue to question where the power of AI will take us, and the global race to harness its power."

What will the starving Robot AI artist do with the money? Pay the electricity bill? Eat more bits? Or will the human manager take a 100% cut?

The ultra-realistic robot is designed to resemble a human female with a face, large eyes and a brown wig. The robot works by deploying AI algorithms and has cameras in its eyes, as well as bionic hands.

Ultra-realistic? Looks more like someone got lost in the uncanny valley, or got very poor taste in women. It's apparently important to note that it is a (or resembles) human female. Not one of those disgusting manbots artistic AI fueled robots. How does female robots differ from male robots anyway? 0s or 1s ?