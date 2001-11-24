Courts Agree That No One Should Have a Monopoly Over the Law. Congress Shouldn't Change That:
Some people just don't know how to take a hint. For more than a decade, giant standards development organizations (SDOs) have been fighting in courts around the country, trying use copyright law to control access to other laws. They claim that that they own the copyright in the text of some of the most important regulations in the country – the codes that protect product, building and environmental safety--and that they have the right to control access to those laws. And they keep losing because, it turns out, from New York, to Missouri, to the District of Columbia, judges understand that this is an absurd and undemocratic proposition.
They suffered their latest defeat in Pennsylvania, where a district court held that UpCodes, a company that has created a database of building codes – like the National Electrical Code--can include codes incorporated by reference into law. ASTM, a private organization that coordinated the development of some of those codes, insists that it retains copyright in them even after they have been adopted into law. Some courts, including the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, have rejected that theory outright, holding that standards lose copyright protection when they are incorporated into law. Others, like the DC Circuit Court of Appeals in a case EFF defended on behalf of Public.Resource.Org, have held that whether or not the legal status of the standards changes once they are incorporated into law, posting them online is a lawful fair use.
[...] We've seen similar rulings around the country, from California to New York to Missouri. Combined with two appellate rulings, these amount to a clear judicial consensus. And it turns out the sky has not fallen; SDOs continue to profit from their work, thanks in part to the volunteer labor of the experts who actually draft the standards and don't do it for the royalties. You would think the SDOs would learn their lesson, and turn their focus back to developing standards, not lawsuits.
Instead, SDOs are asking Congress to rewrite the Constitution and affirm that SDOs retain copyright in their standards no matter what a federal regulator does, as long as they make them available online. We know what that means because the SDOs have already created "reading rooms" for some of their standards, and they show us that the SDOs' idea of "making available" is "making available as if it was 1999." The texts are not searchable, cannot be printed, downloaded, highlighted, or bookmarked for later viewing, and cannot be magnified without becoming blurry. Cross-referencing and comparison is virtually impossible. Often, a reader can view only a portion of each page at a time and, upon zooming in, must scroll from right to left to read a single line of text. As if that wasn't bad enough, these reading rooms are inaccessible to print-disabled people altogether..
It's a bad bargain that would trade our fundamental due process rights in exchange for a pinky promise of highly restricted access to the law. But if Congress takes that step, it's a comfort to know that we can take the fight back to the courts and trust that judges, if not legislators, understand why laws are facts, not property, and should be free for all to access, read, and share.
...begs to differ. This matter will be resolved by his minions at the SCOTUS.
Well, the Constitution, of course, but it appears few have, but Lawrence Lessig's Free Culture [lessig.org] is right up there with it. There's a copy at Gutenberg.org as well.
CEOs and CFOs will hate the professor's book passionately, but it's very informative about copyright and is a good read.
"Nobody knows everything about anything." — Dr Jerry Morton, Journey to Madness
It seems confusing how we end up here.
If you follow the money, it makes sense.
Lets say you have a regulatory environment that's "mostly the same" nationally but there are local variations, a percent or two or ten percent.
One "obvious" funding strategy is all 50 states could license a set of regulations that are really well written at a national level for about 1/50th the cost of developing their own independent copies.
Well the first state to turncoat will save a huge (well, 1/50th) the amount of money by keeping the non-copyrighted regulations and refusing to pay. This will replicate until all states give up.
The irony is the consumers have regulation that's 50 TIMES better than any individual state could afford if/when they go it alone.
The other problem is you can write a copyrighted textbook to pass the master electrician licensure test; Copyrighting the regulations seems a small step beyond that. Ironically in the IT world I think most certifications would include or require some amount of licensed or copyrighted IP as a primary source to achieve.
The long run effect is likely less effective regulation (probably good?) and funding will get very weird, there's going to be a lot of pressure to get the feds to fund the development of local electrical codes.
The way it works in the USA is my local city does inspections and if you want a building permit or a certificate of occupancy you need to follow the state code, they punt the entire task off to the state in about two lines of municipal law. The individual state that I live in does some really weird stuff trying to import the 2023 NEC into state statute and call it a state statute but its really plagiarized 2023 NEC. Its not QUITE as simple as "plagiarize the NEC" because there's about a page of federal exceptions such as good old Title 30 of the CFR regulating the wiring in/at mines such as the giant gravel pit down the road from me (well some miles away). I think they avoid the mining wiring issues by having no wires, they only shovel gravel during daylight hours IIRC. Anyway, its complicated.
You can buy a copy of the 2023 NEC for about ten cents a page, its VERY cheap compared to college textbooks, of course at about a kilopage its about a hundred bucks.
Adding to the confusion, its only $100. I'm pretty sure every public library has a copy "for free" around here, mine does, it certainly has textbooks that are more expensive, etc. Possibly, an interesting strategy legally would be some kind of consent decree that all public libraries in the nation will get sent a free copy annually. It would cost about $10M to send every library in the USA a copy of the NEC at list price but lets get real in bulk even with logistical challenges they could probably do it for less than $5M, which seems like a lot of money but ... is it? There's more than a million electricians on the USA, supposedly, and they all have a copy of the NEC, so they can just raise the price of a new NEC by $10 to fund this program and they'll pass along cost increases to the customers (whom get nothing out of this program, believe me)