Most people dread a letter from the tax office. So spare a thought for the German man who got 1700 of them.

In an administrative meltdown worthy of a Franz Kafka novel, the mountain of tax correspondence arrived at his front door in 10 boxes, a local newspaper reported.

Germany's finance ministry apologised on Wednesday for the "technical error" that threw the man from Quickborn in northern Germany.

"The finance ministry has contacted the taxpayer and apologised," said a ministry spokeswoman.