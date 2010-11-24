from the anyone-care-to-admit-something? dept.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cpwrr58801yo
Somebody moved UK's oldest satellite, and no-one knows who or why
Launched in 1969, just a few months after humans first set foot on the Moon, Skynet-1A was put high above Africa's east coast to relay communications for British forces.
Almost certainly, it was commanded to fire its thrusters in the mid-1970s to take it westwards. The question is who that was and with what authority and purpose?
"It's still relevant because whoever did move Skynet-1A did us few favours," says space consultant Dr Stuart Eves.
[...] "It's now in what we call a 'gravity well' at 105 degrees West longitude, wandering backwards and forwards like a marble at the bottom of a bowl. And unfortunately this brings it close to other satellite traffic on a regular basis.
"Because it's dead, the risk is it might bump into something, and because it's 'our' satellite we're still responsible for it," he explains.
If it didn't become sentient and moved it self, years before the Terminator movie and Skynet became a thing, then someone else did ... or you know Aliens (possibly not of the movie franchise variety -- I really hope those are not real).
Something something the value of proper documentation?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday November 11, @03:52PM
.
There, FTFY.
Satellites don't get taken over by randos with a big antenna. That's just not a thing.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 11, @04:29PM
Without active station-keeping, geostationary satellites will fall into a (local) gravity well. It's inevitable. It is not unreasonable that if Skynet-1A were almost out of fuel for thrust, you manoeuvre it into the least populated gravity well that it can reach to reduce the likelihood of it damaging something else.
These days, geostationary (and, I think, geosynchronous) satellites are meant to boost themselves into a higher 'graveyard' orbit at the end of their useful life. The delta-V required to de-orbit them is rather large, so that is not an option. Occasionally, people talk about disposing of things by 'throwing them into the Sun' - from the Earth;s orbit, you will use more energy de-orbiting into the Sun than boosting out of the Solar System completely. Orbital mechanics is weird like that.
Unfortunately, gravity wells are popular places, precisely because you need to expend less fuel station keeping. So 'least populated' doesn't mean empty.