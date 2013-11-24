Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

This Mobile 3D Printer Can Print Directly on Your Floor

posted by hubie on Wednesday November 13, @03:19PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

Waiting for each part of a 3D-printed project to finish, taking it out of the printer, and then installing it on location can be tedious for multi-part projects. What if there was a way for your printer to print its creation exactly where you needed it? That's the promise of MobiPrint, a new 3D printing robot that can move around a room, printing designs directly onto the floor.

MobiPrint, designed by Daniel Campos Zamora at the University of Washington, consists of a modified off-the-shelf 3D printer atop a home vacuum robot. First it autonomously maps its space---be it a room, a hallway, or an entire floor of a house. Users can then choose from a prebuilt library or upload their own design to be printed anywhere in the mapped area. The robot then traverses the room and prints the design.

[...] Campos Zamora and his team started with a Roborock S5 vacuum robot and installed firmware that allowed it to communicate with the open source program Valetudo. Valetudo disconnects personal robots from their manufacturer's cloud, connecting them to a local server instead. Data collected by the robot, such as environmental mapping, movement tracking, and path planning, can all be observed locally, enabling users to see the robot's LIDAR-created map.

Campos Zamora built a layer of software that connects the robot's perception of its environment to the 3D printer's print commands. The printer, a modified Prusa Mini+, can print on carpet, hardwood, and vinyl, with maximum printing dimensions of 180 by 180 by 65 millimeters. The robot has printed pet food bowls, signage, and accessibility markers as sample objects.

[...] We had to step back and build this entirely different thing, using the environment as a design element. We asked: how do you integrate the real world environment into the design process, and then what kind of things can you print out in the world? That's how this printer was born.

Original Submission


«  D-Link Won't Fix Critical Flaw Affecting 60,000 Older NAS Devices
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
This Mobile 3D Printer Can Print Directly on Your Floor | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday November 13, @03:39PM

    by VLM (445) on Wednesday November 13, @03:39PM (#1381551)

    What if there was a way for your printer to print its creation exactly where you needed it?

    A few years ago there was a wood CNC carver that had the same idea, instead of removing and clamping a wood door to a large table machine, you clamp this overgrown router thing to an architectural object and it'll carve away.

    Its more portable if you take it to a job site (I am not a job site kind of guy) and it takes less labor to remove/install but creates more labor with cleanup and having to haul a pretty large and heavy fancy dust extractor onsite.

    Anyway I wonder if that CNC wood carver inspired the idea of 3-printing in the finished location.

    The robot has printed pet food bowls, signage, and accessibility markers as sample objects.

    The obvious use for this would be elaborate, perhaps weird, baseboards around the perimeter of a room. I'm not sure why I would want that, but it could do that. Perhaps if it 3-d printed plenum-safe plastic it could print HVAC air duct registers in place.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @04:16PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @04:16PM (#1381556)

    The pages on Valetudo make fun reading, I liked this one in particular,
    https://valetudo.cloud/pages/general/why-not-valetudo.html [valetudo.cloud]
    It starts out like this:

    Why not Valetudo?
          After having read through the Why Valetudo? page, you might also be wondering why you might not want to use Valetudo. To answer those questions, here’s a list of a few common reasons in an attempt to reduce the amount of some incredibly exhausting discussions.

    Always remember:
          The only person forcing you to use Valetudo is yourself. Using Valetudo is your own conscious decision.
          If the things listed here are a deal-breaker to you then that’s fine. It’s completely reasonable to have different opinions and thoughts on these things. You just won’t be happy with Valetudo then.
          Thank you for not acting entitled.

    Valetudo is opinionated software
          Opinionated software means that the software has a clear vision on how things should work, what it should do and also what it should not do. Valetudo is a piece of software that you could call opinionated software that is used by the developer himself on a daily basis.
          ...

    I like the description "opinionated software" - maybe this will catch on?

(1)