Bluesky adds 700,000 new members as users flee X after the US election
Social media platform has become a 'refuge' from the far-right activism on X, experts say, after Elon Musk teamed up with Donald Trump
Luca Ittimani
Tue 12 Nov 2024 13.44 AEDT
Social media platform Bluesky has picked up more than 700,000 new users in the week since the US election, as users seek to escape misinformation and offensive posts on X.
The influx, largely from North America and the UK, has helped Bluesky reach 14.5 million users worldwide, up from 9 million in September, the company said.
Social media researcher Axel Bruns said the platform offered an alternative to X, formerly Twitter, including a more effective system for blocking or suspending problematic accounts and policing harmful behaviour.
"It's become a refuge for people who want to have the kind of social media experience that Twitter used to provide, but without all the far-right activism, the misinformation, the hate speech, the bots and everything else," he said.
The platform has previously benefited from dissatisfaction with X and its billionaire owner, Elon Musk, who is closely tied to US president-elect Donald Trump's successful election campaign. Twitter shed millions of users after rebranding to X and usage in the US slumped by more than a fifth in the subsequent seven months.
Bluesky reported picking up 3 million new users in the week after X was suspended in Brazil in September and a further 1.2 million in the two days after X announced it would allow users to view posts from people who had blocked them.
Bluesky is a decentralized microblogging social networking service primarily operated by Bluesky Social, PBC. It was created as a proof of concept for the AT Protocol, a communication protocol for decentralized social networks. The platform is analogous to Twitter, where users can share short text posts, images, and video, and can like, repost, or reply to any given post. Bluesky Social claims the social app was "designed to not be controlled by a single company" through the use of the AT Protocol as its foundation. Bluesky Social promotes a composable user experience and algorithmic choice as core features of Bluesky, offering a "marketplace of algorithms" where users can choose or create feeds to customize their experience. Bluesky offers a DNS-based domain name handle system through the AT Protocol, allowing users to verify an account's legitimacy and identity after signing up by proving ownership of a domain name without involving Bluesky Social in the verification process.
Bluesky was originally created as a research initiative in 2019 by then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to investigate the possibility of decentralizing the platform. This initiative resulted in the hiring of Jay Graber in August 2021 to lead the Bluesky project and what is now the AT Protocol, with initial funding provided by Twitter. After the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, Twitter severed all legal and financial ties with Bluesky Social. This led to the rapid development of the Bluesky social app and the AT Protocol as a minimum viable product, initially launching as an invite-only beta. The social app opened registrations to the general public in February 2024. Bluesky is considered a major competitor to Twitter following the acquisition of the platform by Elon Musk, alongside Threads and Mastodon
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday November 15, @03:36PM
I believe the number of Web searches for how to emigrate from the USA to various other English speaking countries has gone up by a factor of ten recently.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].