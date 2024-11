A bipartisan group of senators has urged a federal review board to immediately begin an investigation into a Chinese hacking group's attacks against the United States, according to a recent letter sent to Robert Silvers, undersecretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Led by Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), the senators wrote in a letter dated Nov. 14 that the independent Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) had announced in late October that it would initiate a review "at the appropriate time," a DHS spokesman confirmed in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, following media reports that Salt Typhoon, a Chinese state-sponsored threat group, had breached several U.S. telecommunications companies.

[...] The senators noted that the CSRB's announcement "is a good first step." The CSRB, established by the DHS in 2022, consists of federal officials and private-sector cybersecurity experts.

"We are deeply alarmed DHS has not publicly disclosed when this investigation will begin," the senators wrote. "While details of the attack are still being revealed, the scope of this attack is historic in nature and the hacking technique used by Salt Typhoon holds countless senior U.S. officials and millions of U.S. citizens at risk.

"With all due speed and urgency, the CSRB should begin investigating how this happened immediately."