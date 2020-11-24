US justice department plans to push Google to sell off Chrome browser

[...] The DoJ will reportedly push for Google, which is owned by Alphabet, to sell the browser and also ask a judge to require new measures related to artificial intelligence as well as its Android smartphone operating system, according to Bloomberg.

Competition officials, along with a number of US states that have joined the case against the Silicon Valley company, also plan to recommend that the federal judge Amit Mehta imposes data licensing requirements.

Google has said it will challenge any case by the DoJ and said the proposals marked an "overreach" by the government that would harm consumers.