One of the best features Google Maps offers is incident reporting. Users have the ability to report anything from crashes to lane closures and more. Speed trap reports are particularly handy as they can alert you to the presence of a hidden police officer. A recent update, however, has replaced the “Speed trap” option with something new.
[...] It seems that Google is aware of this misnomer and is making a change to the option. In a new update, the tech giant has quietly removed “Speed trap” and replaced it with a more appropriate, if not generic, “Police” option. In addition, the “Police” option sits higher on the list than where the “Speed trap” option was located. This brings incident reports in line with what Google showed us in an announcement back in July.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pTamok on Monday December 02, @09:00AM (1 child)
In the UK, the fixed camera-on-a-stick linked to a speed measuring radar are named 'safety cameras', although everyone calls them 'speed cameras'. They are safety cameras because they are (usually) placed at accident 'black spots', where more than a certain number of speed-related accidents have occurred over a statistically significant reporting period.
I think it is reasonable for mapping to display such locations, because the point is not to catch people speeding, it is to get the speeds down in the first place, to reduce the number and severity of accidents. If you slow down in anticipation of a camera on the map, the threat of being caught is doing its job - improving safety.
To be honest, the same should apply to locations where the police set up relocatable speed measuring devices: the point is to improve safety, and the police generally have certain roads where they know people tend to exceed the posted speed limit. Marking those places on the map as places where there might, potentially, be a camera, would be good, even if one isn't there on that day. Letting people know there is no camera there just encourages unsafe driving, and that should be disallowed.
If the police randomly enforce limits everywhere, without notification on mapping, then as you are never sure if your speed will be measured, you will tend to remain within the posted limits. Again, letting people know where a random site is that day is counter-productive.
I understand that some people are better drivers than others and could quite possible drive effectively at speeds higher than the posted limit e.g. rally drivers. But roads need to be safe for the least competant drivers capable of passing a driving test. Any fool can drive fast - just press a little harder on the 'go' pedal. It takes a lot of competence to drive fast without making roads less safe for others and yourself.
In France, it is illegal to share the locations of such speed check equipment on maps available to the general public.
It's fine that people want to drive fast: the problem is that doing so those driving beyond their own competence impose, on average, unreasonable costs on society.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday December 02, @09:49AM
> because they are (usually) placed at accident 'black spots'
Indeed, by law speed cameras are only allowed in places where there have been accidents in the past.
> locations where the police set up relocatable speed measuring devices
I agree with some sentiments - however I note that in many cases the locations are set for measurability. In particular, the police need a long, straight, flat section of road with a lay-by, road bridge or other spot where they can set up. For relocatable speed cameras this means that the correlation with incident black spots is a much weaker one.
> those driving beyond their own competence impose, on average, unreasonable costs on society.
Agree. And most people - myself included - are terrible at assessing risk (especially where one accident out of many thousands of trips is all it takes to utterly devastate one or more people's lives).