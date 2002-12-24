from the 1984-was-a-warning-not-a-guidebook dept.
Senators Say TSA's Facial Recognition Program Is Out of Control, Here's How to Opt Out:
A bipartisan group of 12 senators has urged the Transportation Security Administration's inspector general to investigate the agency's use of facial recognition, saying it poses a significant threat to privacy and civil liberties.
Their letter comes just before one of the busiest travel periods of the year when millions of Americans are expected to pass through the nation's airports.
"This technology will soon be in use at hundreds of major and mid-size airports without an independent evaluation of the technology's precision or an audit of whether there are sufficient safeguards in place to protect passenger privacy," the senators wrote.
The letter was signed by Jeffrey Merkley (D-OR), John Kennedy (R-LA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Steve Daines (R-MT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Peter Welch (D-VT).
While the TSA's facial recognition program is currently optional and only in a few dozen airports, the agency announced in June that it plans to expand the technology to more than 430 airports. And the senators' letter quotes a talk given by TSA Administrator David Pekoske in 2023 in which he said "we will get to the point where we require biometrics across the board."
[...] To opt out of a face scan at an airport, a traveler need only say that they decline facial recognition. They can then proceed normally through security by presenting an identification document, such as a driver's license or passport.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday December 02, @06:37PM (2 children)
Why would anyone, sane, agree to have the facial recognition scan then? Is there any kind of perk involved? After all if you are flying you, probably, have an ID card or a drivers license. Is it faster/easier and people are so lazy that they can't pull out any form of ID?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DrkShadow on Monday December 02, @06:41PM (1 child)
You're required to present your ID to the computer to scan and compare to your face. A show that the government already has your image on file and accessible at immediate notice to computer systems everywhere/anywhere.
It's not faster than having a TSA rep look at you.
There's literally no benefit. Just more post-2000's security-theater.
In similar news, my drivers license picture comes up when I go to the doctor. Like, wtf.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by datapharmer on Monday December 02, @06:44PM
Yep to prevent medical fraud (no insurance? Acute injury?….Just borrow your buddy’s type scenario)
Of course not running insurance for profit in the first place might help.