Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

OpenWRT One Router Designed With ‘Software Freedom and Right to Repair’ in Mind

posted by janrinok on Saturday December 07, @04:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the packet-a-bar-UDP-walks-A-into dept.
Digital Liberty Hardware

DannyB writes:

Open-source OpenWrt One router released at $89 — 'hacker-friendly device' sports two Ethernet ports, three USB ports, with dual-band Wi-Fi 6

This 'Unbrickable' router should never fail you.

More than nine months after OpenWrt began finalizing its $100 open-source router, the consortium has finally released the OpenWrt One. According to the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), one of the groups working alongside OpenWrt, this wireless router "will never be locked and is forever unbrickable" as it was built-for and comes with the open-source OpenWrt firmware pre-installed.

The group worked together to draft the specifications for this router, and then OpenWrt tapped Banana Pi for the device production. You can now order a complete set with a case on Aliexpress for just $89 (although it's out of stock at the time of writing), but the tinkerers among us could choose just the logic board for $68.42, though it's unavailable in the U.S. at the moment.

[....rest omitted....]

The OpenWRT One router is designed with 'software freedom and right to repair' in mind

[....]

OpenWRT is an open source, customizable operating system based on the Linux kernel, designed primarily for networking devices — such as routers. While the OpenWRT One is far from the first router to support OpenWRT, it is the first to be designed from the ground up for OpenWRT, by the community behind the project, with the full source code published from the get-go.

A core selling-point, according to the SFC, is that the OpenWRT One can't be locked down or bricked — it gives the user full control, allowing them to modify, repair, and update as required.

[....rest omitted....]

Where did the WiFi router go?
He went data way.

Original Submission


«  Earth Bacteria Discovered Inside Ryugu Asteroid Samples
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
OpenWRT One Router Designed With ‘Software Freedom and Right to Repair’ in Mind | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.