Open-source OpenWrt One router released at $89 — 'hacker-friendly device' sports two Ethernet ports, three USB ports, with dual-band Wi-Fi 6
This 'Unbrickable' router should never fail you.
More than nine months after OpenWrt began finalizing its $100 open-source router, the consortium has finally released the OpenWrt One. According to the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), one of the groups working alongside OpenWrt, this wireless router "will never be locked and is forever unbrickable" as it was built-for and comes with the open-source OpenWrt firmware pre-installed.
The group worked together to draft the specifications for this router, and then OpenWrt tapped Banana Pi for the device production. You can now order a complete set with a case on Aliexpress for just $89 (although it's out of stock at the time of writing), but the tinkerers among us could choose just the logic board for $68.42, though it's unavailable in the U.S. at the moment.
The OpenWRT One router is designed with 'software freedom and right to repair' in mind
OpenWRT is an open source, customizable operating system based on the Linux kernel, designed primarily for networking devices — such as routers. While the OpenWRT One is far from the first router to support OpenWRT, it is the first to be designed from the ground up for OpenWRT, by the community behind the project, with the full source code published from the get-go.
A core selling-point, according to the SFC, is that the OpenWRT One can't be locked down or bricked — it gives the user full control, allowing them to modify, repair, and update as required.
