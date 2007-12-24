Industrial CT scanner manufacturer Lumafield imaged an O.MG pen testing USB-C cable, revealing sophisticated electronic components secreted within the connector. Lumafield product lead Jon Bruner shared on X (formerly Twitter) a CT scan that revealed the interior of the O.MG cable, showing advanced electronics and an antenna — a much more complicated design versus the Amazon Basic USB-C cable that Lumafield scanned for comparison. Security researcher Mike Grover created this pen testing (penetration testing) cable for fellow security researchers and hobbyists, red teamers, and for awareness training, especially for highly vulnerable or targeted individuals.

[....] The O.MG Elite USB-C cable has several features that could allow anyone controlling it to take over any device plugged into it. Some of its features include keystroke injection, mouse injection, geo-fencing, keylogging, and more.

