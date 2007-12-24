Stories
USB-C Cable CT Scan Reveals Sinister Active Electronics

posted by hubie on Monday December 09, @02:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the pen-testing-and-pencil-testing dept.
Security

DannyB writes:

USB-C cable CT scan reveals sinister active electronics — O.MG pen testing cable contains a hidden antenna and another die embedded in the microcontroller

A small package with a huge malicious potential.

Industrial CT scanner manufacturer Lumafield imaged an O.MG pen testing USB-C cable, revealing sophisticated electronic components secreted within the connector. Lumafield product lead Jon Bruner shared on X (formerly Twitter) a CT scan that revealed the interior of the O.MG cable, showing advanced electronics and an antenna — a much more complicated design versus the Amazon Basic USB-C cable that Lumafield scanned for comparison. Security researcher Mike Grover created this pen testing (penetration testing) cable for fellow security researchers and hobbyists, red teamers, and for awareness training, especially for highly vulnerable or targeted individuals.

[....] The O.MG Elite USB-C cable has several features that could allow anyone controlling it to take over any device plugged into it. Some of its features include keystroke injection, mouse injection, geo-fencing, keylogging, and more.

Don't pick up strange USB-C cables in the lobby, restroom or parking lot, unless it's at church.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday December 09, @02:34AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Monday December 09, @02:34AM (#1384772)

    You're probably a fine target for scammers.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday December 09, @02:39AM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) on Monday December 09, @02:39AM (#1384773) Journal

    Don't pick up strange USB-C cables in the lobby, restroom or parking lot, unless it's at church.

    If you pick it up at church, it may inject child porn into your hard drive. OMG-sus.

    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @03:37AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @03:37AM (#1384775)

      Go ahead and pick up any stray USB cables you want...but before using them check with a multimeter to make sure they match the standard wiring diagram, there's one given here for example, https://electronics.stackexchange.com/questions/323128/wiring-diagram-for-usb-c-to-usb-a-cable [stackexchange.com]

      Correct me if I'm wrong, but if the meter reads anything other than "open circuit" or "near-zero ohms" for a wire, then something fishy is going on in that cable.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @03:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 09, @03:35AM (#1384774)

    "electronics that look as simple as a charging cable"

    There is NOTHING simple about a full function USB charging cable
    or the shitpile of firmware surrounding its use.

