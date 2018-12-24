Years ago, a lady in New York randomly received the automobile license plate number NCC-1701, an identifier well known to Star Trek fans.

Around 2020, she began losing eyesight, stopped driving, sold her car and surrendered her license plates.

Later people began buying novelty license plates with this ID, placing them on their cars, and, when these people got OCR issued tickets for traffic violations, the bills got sent to this poor woman. Hundreds of them.

The issue seems to have been resolved, but it does raise the question of how much trust we can put in automated identification systems and automated traffic fines.

The YAHOO story about this can be found here.