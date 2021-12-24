Why childhood vaccines are a public health success story:
That vaccine was licensed in the US in 1955. By 1994, polio was considered eliminated in North and South America. Today, wild forms of the virus have been eradicated in all but two countries.
But the polio vaccine story is not straightforward. There are two types of polio vaccine: an injected type that includes a "dead" form of the virus, and an oral version that includes "live" virus. This virus can be shed in feces, and in places with poor sanitation, it can spread. It can also undergo genetic changes to create a form of the virus that can cause paralysis. Although this is rare, it does happen—and today there are more cases of vaccine-derived polio than wild-type polio.
It is worth noting that since 2000, more than 10 billion doses of the oral polio vaccine have been administered to almost 3 billion children. It is estimated that more than 13 million cases of polio have been prevented through these efforts. But there have been just under 760 cases of vaccine-derived polio.
We could prevent these cases by switching to the injected vaccine, which wealthy countries have already done. But that's not easy in countries with fewer resources and those trying to reach children in remote rural areas or war zones.
Even the MMR vaccine is not entirely risk-free. Some people will experience minor side effects, and severe allergic reactions, while rare, can occur. And neither vaccine offers 100% protection against disease. No vaccine does. "Even if you vaccinate 100% [of the population], I don't think we'll be able to attain herd immunity for polio," says Abbas. It's important to acknowledge these limitations.
While there are some small risks, though, they are far outweighed by the millions of lives being saved. "[People] often underestimate the risk of the disease and overestimate the risk of the vaccine," says Moss.
In some ways, vaccines have become a victim of their own success. "Most of today's parents fortunately have never seen the tragedy caused by vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles encephalitis, congenital rubella syndrome, and individuals crippled by polio," says Kimberly Thompson, president of Kid Risk, a nonprofit that conducts research on health risks to children. "With some individuals benefiting from the propagation of scary messages about vaccines and the proliferation of social media providing reinforcement, it's no surprise that fears may endure."
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday December 22, @01:16PM (2 children)
You jus' open a whole can o' whup-ass dere, bro. Vackzines dere cause awtism! Dey cause mout' breathin' and in-breedin'! I know!
Gives me polio befo' i gets a vaczine! Gurd bless 'Murica!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @02:08PM
Poe's Law
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Sunday December 22, @04:34PM
It's worse than that! They cause Liberalism!
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:14PM (2 children)
Why can't articles be rated as troll or flamebait?
I raised my kids without vaccines. Youngest is 16, the oldest is 29.
Zero health issues. None of them got the COVID shot either.
We're all fine.
We've taken ivermectin since before the government programmed you to call it horse paste, and we didn't get/die of COVID.
In fact...we were just commenting yesterday that everyone got a case of the sniffles. It's going around the community the last few weeks...and we realized it's been nearly two years since anyone got mildly sick.
Let's see if I understand this from a shitlib perspective. If I start a business and make money, I'm an evil CEO who only cares about profits, treats employees like slaves, and would gladly trade lives just so I can earn more money
...unless I'm a CEO of a company that makes vaccines. If I'm one of their blessed, holy CEOs that makes vaccines, I can earn millions...but I'm so goddamned much like Jesus that not even a single *penny* or motivation for doing anything...for the shareholders...was ever at the expense of human life.
Did I do it? Did I understand the shitlib religion?
Humans? Evil pieces of shit. Especially CEOs.
Humans that randomly decide to work for government? Magically saints (but only if there's a 'D' next to their name). Especially drug company CEOs.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday December 22, @04:41PM
It looks as like you have already done so. But not everyone agrees with you. Tfs gives references in support of their claims.
Where are yours? Anecdotes don't count.
So aren't you human as well?
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @05:10PM
I keep a pebble on my desk as a lion repellent. No lion attacks so far means it's working.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Sunday December 22, @04:07PM (1 child)
I'm Gen X, and I have seen some of it. Heard more from my Silent Generation parents, who suffered through many of the childhood diseases, there having been few vaccines when they were kids. My 9th grade English teacher was a polio victim. Used a cane and looked 20 years older than she actually was.
There was no chicken pox vaccine when I was a kid. That disease was considered a lightweight, as it rarely killed, and so there wasn't as much urgency to create a vaccine. I ended up getting immunity to it the hard way, when I was 14. I so would rather have taken a vaccine than go through that week of misery. Covered in pustules that itched horribly but which you must not scratch because that will leave permanent scars. Drive you mad restraining yourself from scratching. To relieve the itchiness, calamine lotion was only a little better than nothing. Felt very sick and that kind of tiredness where you want to sleep but you can't. Couldn't lie down because contact with cloth made the itchiness worse, couldn't stand all day long felt too exhausted and sick to do that, so I ended up staying on my hands and knees. Soaking in the tub didn't help in the slightest to relieve the itchiness, instead making it worse. I had thought to pass time by playing video games or reading, but found myself too sick to concentrate on that.
One of the things so stupid about being anti-vax is that all a vaccine is, is info for your immune system. A vaccine is not a magic drug that itself directly prevents disease. Education for your immune system so that it and you don't have to learn immunity the hard way, risking the lesson being so hard that you die first. Either way, hard or easy, your immune system is doing the real work.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Sunday December 22, @04:44PM
Same here. Still have a few scars to this. Not best when one of them is on my forehead.
And it's education that doesn't always work. Some don't react to a vaccine.
Also, things changed in last 40 years. When I was growing up, I've only had one measles vaccine -- that was the policy at the time. I've had my MMR shot right as COVID started, though at doctor they insisted I get the Tetanus one first (ie. the most painful vaccine, thanks to immune memory). Which reminds me, people still get tetanus.
https://ourworldindata.org/tetanus [ourworldindata.org]
This is not a disease that will disappear either. You can only control it. In "the west", tetanus is mostly now in the old that were vaccinated as kids and had no exposure or vaccine since. Then when they are gardening at 70 years old, they get a surprise .... but do people get boosters at 60 for it? Hell no.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SvenErik on Sunday December 22, @04:19PM
You just have to visit a cemetery that have been in use for the last 100 years or more and see the many graves for small children dating to before the 1950-60s and that were mostly gone after vaccines became common. Or do some genealogy.
"Every demand is a prison, and wisdom is only free when it asks nothing." Sir Bertrand Russell
(Score: 0, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Sunday December 22, @04:33PM (2 children)
Propaganda pieces like this show how scared the vaxers are of someone who is not bought and paid for by big-pharma taking the reins of the FDA. I'm sure there will be many more to come. After all, shareholder value needs to be protected, right? Obligatory in such articles is a section containing something like the following.
"While there are some small risks, though, they are far outweighed by the millions of lives being saved. "[People] often underestimate the risk of the disease and overestimate the risk of the vaccine," says Moss."
The problem is, it's quite often not the case. It shouldn't come as any surprise that risks are downplayed, and even ignored, to get vaxes to market and earning a profit.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7268563/ [nih.gov]
(Score: 3, Informative) by epitaxial on Sunday December 22, @05:14PM
From your "study"
The authors declared the following potential conflicts of interest with respect to the research, authorship, and/or publication of this article: Dr Hooker is a paid scientific advisor and serves on the advisory board for Focus for Health (formerly Focus Autism). He also serves on the Board of Trustees for Children’s Health Defense (formerly World Mercury Project) and is a paid independent contractor of Children’s Health Defense as well. Dr Hooker is the father of a 22-year old male who has been diagnosed with autism and developmental delays. Mr Miller is the director of Thinktwice Global Vaccine Institute and was a paid consultant to Physicians for Informed Consent.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Sunday December 22, @05:15PM
Did you actually read this? Did you understand what you read? Or are you just trolling??
Let me spell it out for you. The "study" compromised of ~2000 kids.. They've found like 250 unvaccinated kids -- 12+% unvaccinated rate? Why so high?? And then they have numbers like 20 or 30 ear infections and other bullshit. Of course, their real aim was massaging the "developmental delays" category.
TWO THOUSAND kids between 2005 and 2018.
Is this a joke of cherry-picking or what? There are HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of vaccinated children in these age groups. According to this joke of anti-vax propaganda, there should be "millions" of "development delays" all related to vaccines. Looks like the MMR vaccine gives autism paper.... Anyone with any ability of data analysis looks at this and it's less useful than toilet paper.