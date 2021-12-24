from the it-could-also-help dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A new study by researchers at University of Galway and Arizona State University has provided important insights into muscle atrophy. The condition, which refers to a loss of skeletal muscle mass, is a pressing issue when it comes to astronauts working in space.
The unique environment of microgravity presents challenges to the body, particularly affecting muscles, bones and the immune system. In microgravity, muscles weaken over time, placing astronauts at an increased risk of muscle atrophy if they don’t perform daily exercises.
However, researchers of the study have said that the latest findings could help to better spot and reduce muscle atrophy in astronauts.
The study was published in Nature Microgravity and investigated the molecular changes in muscle atrophy by looking at data from NASA’s GeneLab, which is an open-access platform for biological spaceflight data.
[...] One of the key findings from the study concerned the impact of microgravity on glycosylation, a biological process for adding sugars to molecules like proteins and helps to stabilise them and influence their functions in the body. The study found that changes in glycosylation under microgravity could give scientists the upper hand in preventing muscle loss in astronauts by targeting these pathways.
Joshi, Stokes professor of glycosciences, explained that while these findings address an important issue for astronauts, it could also help medical professionals to address muscle atrophy back on Earth.
“Muscle atrophy also affects aging populations, post-menopausal women and patients with chronic illnesses, such as cancer or heart disease,” he said. “Understanding how muscle loss occurs in space could lead to better treatments for these conditions on Earth.”
Journal Reference: Oommen, A.M., Stafford, P. & Joshi, L. Profiling muscle transcriptome in mice exposed to microgravity using gene set enrichment analysis. npj Microgravity 10, 94 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41526-024-00434-z
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sonamchauhan on Monday December 23, @02:06PM (1 child)
If gravity is acceleration of mass, and lack of it causes muscle loss, then pressing against a vibrating surface or vibration platform that accelerates muscles back and forth may help build muscle back.
This would work for aging too. I vaguely remember hearing of research into this over the years.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday December 23, @03:00PM
Depending the intensity/duration of exposure, I reckon it could do wonders on the joint cartilages. From thickening them, up to shredding them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 4, Funny) by HeadlineEditor on Monday December 23, @05:59PM (2 children)
we haven't built one of those centrifuge-type habitats for the ISS (or any space station) like in 2001? Or is it just a money thing?
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday December 23, @06:26PM
Complex large moving parts.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday December 23, @06:32PM
It's been proposed [wikipedia.org] but no one been able to locate and seal the recent ISS leaks [spacenews.com] for years now so turning it into a huge moving part that every minor crack could literally tear it up in half just to spare a few extra flights on top of the usual supply flights... Well, I haven't done the math but I'm guessing it's even more pointless than manned space missions are in general.
Then again, I was an Ingenuity skeptic and that thing lasted for way more than I thought it would so I shouldn't be one to talk...
