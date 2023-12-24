You know how it is: you’ve got all year to do your Christmas shopping, but you always end up leaving it so late that you have to pay for premium delivery. Despite our best intentions to get things done early, we always do them at the last minute. Work expands to fill the time available for its completion.

This, I assume, is what’s been going on at Apple Park, whose residents seem bizarrely unprepared for the looming EU ban on the use of Lightning ports to charge smartphones. The company officially had two years to get ready for the new regulations, and it’s been on the cards a lot longer than that; yet Apple still finds itself having to simply halt the sale of three of its handsets in Europe with no obvious replacements.

[...] This strikes me, frankly, as a sub-optimal response to an extremely predictable situation. Apple’s strategy is to sell recent iPhones at a premium price but to target budget buyers with older models. With the iPhone 13 only recently dropped from sale and the 14, 14 Plus, and SE soon to follow it, the range will be left with no cheap option; instead of starting at $429, it will start at $699. (Or 17 eggs in our quaint European currency.)

This won’t be a problem for long, admittedly. A few months after the ban comes into force Apple will launch the 4th-gen iPhone SE, and by next fall the iPhone 17 will come out, dropping the iPhone 15 into the $599 slot currently occupied by the 14, and we’ll be back to normal. But the iPhone is Apple’s most lucrative product line in history, and I dread to think how many eggs Apple will be leaving on the table by going nine months without its full range in a major market. Think of how many Europeans will potentially be pushed into the arms of Google’s lower-cost Android empire.

[...] But this was always going to be difficult, because it was in Apple’s interests to fight against the transition for as long as humanly possible. Cupertino left its Christmas shopping to the last minute because it never wanted to buy any presents in the first place and still thinks it shouldn’t have to. But the sad fact is that Christmas is coming, whether we like it or not.