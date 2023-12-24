As a part of the Allen Lab's Political Economy of AI Essay Collection, David Gray Widder and Mar Hicks draw on the history of tech hype cycles to warn against the harmful effects of the current generative AI bubble.
Only a few short months ago, generative AI was sold to us as inevitable by AI company leaders, their partners, and venture capitalists. Certain media outlets promoted these claims, fueling online discourse about what each new beta release could accomplish with a few simple prompts. As AI became a viral sensation, every business tried to become an AI business. Some even added "AI" to their names to juice their stock prices, and companies that mentioned "AI" in their earnings calls saw similar increases.
Investors and consultants urged businesses not to get left behind. Morgan Stanley positioned AI as key to a $6 trillion opportunity. McKinsey hailed generative AI as "the next productivity frontier" and estimated $2.6 to 4.4 trillion gains, comparable to the annual GDP of the United Kingdom or all the world's agricultural production. Conveniently, McKinsey also offers consulting services to help businesses "create unimagined opportunities in a constantly changing world." Readers of this piece can likely recall being exhorted by news media or their own industry leaders to "learn AI" while encountering targeted ads hawking AI "boot camps."
While some have long been wise to the hype, global financial institutions and venture capitalists are now beginning to ask if generative AI is overhyped. In this essay, we argue that even as the generative AI hype bubble slowly deflates, its harmful effects will last: carbon can't be put back in the ground, workers continue to face AI's disciplining pressures, and the poisonous effect on our information commons will be hard to undo.
An archival PDF of this essay can be found here.
[Source]: Harvard Kennedy School
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Tuesday December 24, @06:50PM
.. to be made when using LLM, this deflating process will be a very long one.
People are too busy to see the big picture. Rents to pay, offspring mouths to feed, and any other things that translate to expenses. If they can ask the LLM to word an email text for them (I have colleagues at work who do this regularly now), if they can ask the LLM "how to add users in bulk in Active Directory" (again colleagues at work do this regularly now), if they can ask ChatGPT for the endless small chores that they face everyday and which none of them are deep complex problems but mostly simple ones and yet numerous... well if they can do that, then damned will be always all these other problems which they can't see and are just somewhere out there in the world.
Carbon emissions? Billions wasted which could have been put to better use? Poisoning the information commons? The answer to all these, for me has literally been: "Yes right, this is not the time for ethical and moral sensibilization campains, this ChatGPT gives results and cuts down my wasted time in small useless things. And this is the future, you are just delusional and weird". If words like this are told to me from a colleague who is a programmer (myself I am a system administrator), I think this is "genie is out of the bottle now" situation for the common less tech literate society at large.
I really have very little hope that anything will change for the better at this point. Greed will just simply advance and take over, just like the everwarming water in the pot with a frog in it.