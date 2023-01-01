Residents of five states will be ringing in the new year with the best gift of all: new privacy rights.

This upcoming January will see consumer data privacy laws that were enacted by state lawmakers in 2023 and 2024 go into effect in Delaware, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. It will bring the number of states with active privacy laws up to 13.

The new laws govern how businesses of certain sizes—the size varies by state—handle sensitive consumer information and grant residents of those states various rights to know, correct, and delete the data that businesses hold about them. Here are some of the key provisions in the new suite of laws:

Delaware: Originally passed in 2023, the law applies to people and organizations who, during the preceding calendar year, processed the personal information of 35,000 Delaware residents or processed the personal information of 10,000 Delaware residents and made more than 20 percent of their gross revenue from the sale of personal information.

Unlike many other state privacy laws, it applies to nonprofits and for-profit businesses.

It grants residents the right to know what personal information an organization holds about them, obtain a copy of that information, correct it, and opt out of having that information used for targeted advertising, sold to a third party, or used to make automated decisions with significant legal ramifications.

The law goes into effect January 1.

Iowa: Also passed in 2023, Iowa's law applies to businesses that processed personal information for at least 100,000 residents or that processed information for 25,000 residents and made more than half of their gross revenue from the sale of such data.

It is a narrower, more business-friendly law than many of the other state laws that have taken effect.

While consumers are granted the right to access and delete information a business holds about them and opt out of it being sold to a third party, they are not allowed to correct that information, opt out of its use for targeted advertising, or opt out of it being used to make automated decisions about them.

The law goes into effect January 1.