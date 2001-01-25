from the hacker-congress dept.
The videos are online from the 38th Chaos Communication Congress (38C3). It took place in Hamburg, from Friday the 27th through Monday the 30th 2024. The conference is organized every year by the Chaos Computer Club e. V. (CCC) which is Europe's largest association of hackers. The CCC also organizes campaigns, events, lobbying, publications, anonymizing services, communication infrastructure and even hackerspaces.
The Congress is always interesting, so picking semi-randomly from the English subset of talks at the 38C3 highlights include:
- We've not been trained for this: life after the Newag DRM disclosure - a follow up to last year's presentation on DRM in passenger trains in Poland
- From Silicon to Sovereignty: How Advanced Chips are Redefining Global Dominance - chip manufacturing
- Breaking NATO Radio Encryption - a weakend ÆSderivative
- A fully free BIOS with GNU Boot - an overview
(2017) 34th Chaos Communication Congress (34C3) Presentations Online
(2014) The Fall of Hacker Groups
The earlier, bigger part of hacking history often had congregations as protagonists. From CCC in the early 80s to TESO in the 2000s, through LoD, MoD, cDc, L0pht, and the many other sung and unsung teams of hacker heroes, our culture was created, shaped, and immortalized by their articles, tools, and actions.
Why don't we see many hacker groups anymore? And why is that that the few which are around, such as Anonymous and its satellite efforts, do not have the same cultural impact as their forefathers?
The presentations from the 34th Chaos Communication Congress (34C3) are online now that the conference has concluded. The 34C3 took place from December 27 through December 30, this time in Leipzig. The presentations were in English or German, with translations available from one to the other.
Some presentations are more technical, others not so much. One of the more popular non-technical presentations was author Charlie Stross on Dude, you broke the Future!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday January 02, @02:52PM
About 1/3 German language; which is fine given the location. Just keep in mind a significant fraction of talks are "Queersupport - weil junge Queers ein offenes Ohr brauchen!"
A lot of entryism and related topics. "Cat ears were just the beginning: Six years in onesies & what it taught me about life" "Postpartum Punk: make space for unfiltered creativity" "Sacrificing Chickens Properly: Why Magical Thinking is Both the Problem and the Solution."
There are some talks where people miss some points. "Drawing with circuits – creating functional and artistic PCBs together" Thats nice for digital work, but if you want functional and artistic looking PCBs, go into microwave RF, those boards look pretty cool. (I skimmed this, perhaps the presenter mentioned that)
Cons seem fairly international-ized in terms of topics, so if you live closer to NYC or Vegas just attend the local cons, you won't miss too many topics if you attend other cons.
Time is expensive. I used to attend HOPE in NYC, but I can't afford the time. Maybe when I'm older. I would theorize "hacker cons" will eventually have an age distribution similar to amateur radio where it's mostly teens and retired folks because those are the people with the most spare time. I barely have time to watch videos now.