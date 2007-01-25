Stories
Biggest Privacy Erosion in 10 Years? On Google's Policy Change Towards Fingerprinting

posted by hubie on Wednesday January 08, @04:24PM
from the no-talcum-powder-or-tape-needed dept.
Security

fliptop writes:

Lukasz Olejnik opines:

While I once hoped 2017 would be the year of privacy, 2024 closes on a troubling note, a likely decrease in privacy standards across the web. I was surprised by the recent Information Commissioner's Office post, which criticized Google's decision to introduce device fingerprinting for advertising purposes from February 2025. According to ICO, this change risks undermining user control and transparency in how personal data is collected and used. Could this mark the end of nearly a decade of progress in internet and web privacy? It would be unfortunate if the newly developing AI economy started from a decrease of privacy and data protection standards. Some analysts or observers might then be inclined to wonder whether this approach to privacy online might signal similar attitudes in other future Google products, like AI.

[...] What Is Fingerprinting? Device fingerprinting involves collecting information about user devices, such as smartphones or computers, to create a unique identifier, often to track people or their activities as they browse around the web. This data may include IP addresses, browser user-agent strings, screen resolution, or even details like battery discharge rate. Fingerprinting is particularly concerning because it can be passive—requiring no user interaction. Data is collected without the user's knowledge and linked to their device. Upon subsequent browsing, systems can recognize the same visitor, enabling ad tracking or uncovering private information, such as browsing habits.

This form of identification is neither transparent nor user-friendly. Users are often unaware it is happening, and when done without their consent, awareness, or other legal grounds, it breaches laws. Unlike cookies or other mechanisms, such identifiers cannot be easily "cleared," making them especially invasive. Nevertheless, websites, advertising technologies, and others have continued to use them. Remarkably, large technology companies like Apple and Google once vowed not to engage in such practices. This commitment marked a major achievement for privacy, driven by advancements in privacy research and engineering. Large platforms even began competing to enhance user privacy, benefiting users' welfare and reducing the risk of data misuse or leaks. This issue cannot simply be reduced to "Google does this, and the ICO critiques it."

The editorial goes on to describe the Google Ads policy change, discusses why it's drastic, and notes the contradictions it creates.

Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.

Previously: ICO Puts Foot Down on Google's Planned Fingerprinting Change

Original Submission


Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

Google has announced plans to allow its business customers to begin "fingerprinting" users next year, and the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) isn't happy about it.

Fingerprinting involves building a user profile using information about a device's software and hardware, rather than the use of something like cookies, for advertisement targeting. Despite publicly claiming in 2019 that fingerprinting "subverts user choice and is wrong," Google has apparently decided it's not that big of a deal if third parties are doing it using Google's own services.

While not mentioning fingerprinting by name in a statement or overview of planned Ad Platform changes for February 16, 2025, Google did state that it would allow partners to use "data signals" including IP addresses, "web beacons … or other identifiers" to build device profiles for better serving ads. 

"In the past decade, the way people engage with the internet changed dramatically," Google said to justify the move. The Chocolate Factory cited connected TVs as one device type that needs to serve ads that can't collect user data in the traditional manner.

The ICO doesn't want UK businesses to think they'll be off the hook for relying on fingerprinting, however. ICO executive director of regulatory risk, Stephen Almond, said his office will continue to hold businesses accountable because fingerprinting isn't transparent enough to meet UK privacy standards, and is likely to reduce people's choice over how their data is collected and used. 

"We think this change is irresponsible," Almond said. "Businesses do not have free rein to use fingerprinting as they please. Like all advertising technology, it must be lawfully and transparently deployed – and if it is not, the ICO will act."

Almond said the ICO is engaging with Google "on this u-turn in its position." Google confirmed to The Guardian that it was in discussion with the ICO about the shift, but maintains user privacy will be protected despite the change.

Google, which in the past has used the motto "don't be evil" to explain its core philosophy, also reversed course this year on a promise to eliminate third-party cookies from Chrome. 

Original Submission

Biggest Privacy Erosion in 10 Years? On Google's Policy Change Towards Fingerprinting
  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @07:54PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @07:54PM (#1387945)
    What's with Chrome allowing access to motion sensors by default?

    So they/"partners" can better guess stuff like which devices are in the same vehicle?

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by owl on Wednesday January 08, @08:35PM (2 children)

      by owl (15206) on Wednesday January 08, @08:35PM (#1387955)

      What's with Chrome allowing access to motion sensors by default?

      Possibly better fingerprinting?

      • (Score: 2) by hopdevil on Wednesday January 08, @08:49PM

        by hopdevil (3356) on Wednesday January 08, @08:49PM (#1387957) Journal

        They aren't mutually exclusive

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @12:59AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @12:59AM (#1387997)
        Yes. You can identify many people by the way they walk. I'm sure even stuff like the way you hold and use your phone can be somewhat distinctive (then you narrow it down with other stuff, the way you walk, location, phone type, etc).

        Then for the NSA/FBI etc you might also flag phones that are suspected of suddenly being in use by someone else.

  • (Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday January 08, @09:12PM (1 child)

    by pTamok (3042) on Wednesday January 08, @09:12PM (#1387960)

    "You have zero privacy anyway. Get over it." - Scott McNealy, CEO, Sun Microsystems, 1999 [pcworld.com]

    Is he wrong? If so, how?

    • (Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Friday January 10, @06:28PM

      by Ox0000 (5111) on Friday January 10, @06:28PM (#1388284)

      He is/was wrong in the "get over it" part. That part was presumption, arrogance, and cowardice.
      He would have been less wrong if he finished the sentence with "get angry about it and do something about it".

      An assertion that I have nothing to hide, is an admission that you have no reason to look!
      Remember that a citizenry's freedoms are interdependent, to surrender your own privacy is really to surrender everyone.

      I'll remind you of this blurb:

      Over the last 16 months, as I’ve debated this issue around the world, every single time somebody has said to me, “I don’t really worry about invasions of privacy because I don’t have anything to hide.” I always say the same thing to them. I get out a pen, I write down my email address. I say, “Here’s my email address. What I want you to do when you get home is email me the passwords to all of your email accounts, not just the nice, respectable work one in your name, but all of them, because I want to be able to just trawl through what it is you’re doing online, read what I want to read and publish whatever I find interesting. After all, if you’re not a bad person, if you’re doing nothing wrong, you should have nothing to hide.” Not a single person has taken me up on that offer.

      Glenn Greenwald in Why privacy matters – TED Talk (Oct 2014) [ted.com]

      To those wo don't think Mr. McNealy was wrong (and I'm not saying you are - after all, Poe's Law may lurk around the bend), how about they own up to it, and enable full, complete, deeply penetrating invasions into their own private lives.
      No takers? Thought so...

  • (Score: 5, Interesting) by Tork on Wednesday January 08, @09:21PM (5 children)

    by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 08, @09:21PM (#1387961)
    Heh. I warned Slashdot multiple times that their love affair with Android was pretty frightening, I even pointed out the high-probability that Google would orient the hardware to make their data-hoovering as comprehensive as possible. Tempted to see if this story made it there, maybe some sanity might finally start to percolate over there. But... no. A few months ago I was active there and a window blocked the screen saying "You need to to turn down your ad-blocker so our video can play." I didn'gt even finish my post, just closed the tab.

    Eh... sorry this was more of a green-site rant than an on-topic post. It still blows my mind they couldn't see this on the horizon but any time something is connected to the net jokes about Skynet fly around like it was the Cliche Airport. I'm bitter.
    --
    🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday January 08, @09:55PM (2 children)

      by Freeman (732) on Wednesday January 08, @09:55PM (#1387970) Journal

      Don't you worry, the how-to manual "1984" and accompanying video tutorial "The Terminator" will have everything on track in no time.

      Once upon a time, privacy was a thing we as Americans cared about. It was one of those things we used to pride ourselves on, along with freedom of speech. Now, it seems like we're turning into a version of dystopia that sci-fi stories of years past warned about.

      --
      Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"

      • (Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday January 08, @10:03PM

        by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 08, @10:03PM (#1387972)

        Now, it seems like we're turning into a version of dystopia that sci-fi stories of years past warned about.

        Yep. Someone pointed out what watching a Zombie movie must be like right now, you know... like that bit where the dude hides his definitely-infected wound until it's too late.

        --
        🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈

      • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday January 09, @02:27AM

        by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Thursday January 09, @02:27AM (#1387999) Journal

        Hardly. Where are the actually-hovering hoverboards and the suspiciously hackable billboards and the aviator shades and every man on the planet wearing their hair in mullets? No, this is more like that line about the boot stamping on a human face...but with extra dumb.

        I want off this ride.

        --
        I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...

    • (Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday January 09, @12:41AM

      by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 09, @12:41AM (#1387993)
      Flamebait? What about my post would make people shouty? If you think I've mischaracterized Google I'd love to hear your reasoning.
      --
      🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @08:51AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @08:51AM (#1388018)

      "You need to to turn down your ad-blocker so our video can play."

      Youtube now halts any video after 60 seconds and "something-went-wrong"s it.

      Interestingly, if there is a video you really need to see, and you can put up with the hassle, just append "&t=60s" to the end of the URL. It will play the next minute. Then "&t=120s", and it will play the next minute.
      Well. you get the idea, you can watch the whole video this way.

      I'm hoping one of the ad-block heroes notices this and add an extension to increment it each time the video stops.

